Bobcat says the TL923 is its most powerful, productive and fastest telehandler yet, delivering many of the same capabilities as a wheel loader, an attachment carrier and a rough-terrain forklift.

Two new models join Bobcat’s R-Series telehandler lineup, the TL723 and the TL923.

Combining speed and power for lifting, stacking, backfilling and reaching, the machines feature redesigned cabs, turbo-charged Tier 4 Final engines and easy-to-access service points.

The 17,155-pound TL723 has a max lift height of 22 feet 10 inches and a 3,308-pound capacity at max reach, which is 13 feet 5 inches.

The beefier TL923 weighs in at 18,158 pounds and has a max lift height of 23 feet 1 inch and a 3,749-pound rated capacity at its max reach of 13 feet 6 inches.

Features on the TL923 include a heavy-duty drivetrain and a patented hydraulic lift system to enhance lift capabilities while providing high-speed movement. Bobcat says the machine delivers many of the same capabilities as a wheel loader, a toolcarrier and a rough-terrain forklift.

Both the TL723 and TL923 feature a Bobcat Tier 4 Final turbo-charged diesel engine, rated at 100 horsepower and 130 horsepower, respectively. The new engine offers more reliable cold weather starting and easier serviceability, and standard automatic ride control reduces material spillage and enables operators to travel faster, the company says.

Five operation modes allow operators to tailor the machine to the application:

ECO mode allows the operator to maintain hydraulic performance without using the engine’s full power – working with lower rpm, less noise and lower fuel consumption.

allows the operator to maintain hydraulic performance without using the engine’s full power – working with lower rpm, less noise and lower fuel consumption. Smooth Drive mode is ideal for maneuvering across jobsites with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads.

is ideal for maneuvering across jobsites with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads. Dynamic Drive mode increases responsiveness of the telehandler’s acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks.

increases responsiveness of the telehandler’s acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks. Flex Drive mode allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed.

allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed. Advanced Attachment Control mode allows for full auxiliary hydraulic performance.

BobcatThe redesigned cab offers enhanced visibility and comfort for operators. The low-profile boom sits below operator eye level to provide an open view of the surroundings, while a wrap-around rearview window gives operators a clear view of the side and rear of the machine. The redesigned engine basket sits lower for increased line of sight.

A single multi-control joystick dictates the travel direction, lift and tilt functions, boom extension and auxiliary hydraulics, allowing operators to control several machine functions at the same time and from one control point. On the front side of the joystick, the directional switch for forward, neutral and reverse can be operated with the index finger. The two-speed travel switch, lift-arm float, boom extension, machine function settings and auxiliary hydraulics are located on the rear of the joystick.

The TL923 comes equipped with a seat-mounted joystick with an adjustable armrest. The TL723 has a standard air-suspension seat that adjusts to the operator’s weight.

The Power Quick-Tach mounting system allows operators to swap non-hydraulic attachments without leaving the cab.