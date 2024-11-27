Sany Delivers the First SAC40000T, the Largest Ever All-Terrain Crane

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Nov 27, 2024
the sany SAC40000T all-terrain crane
The Sany SAC40000T can achieve single-side superlift setup and disassembly in under an hour.
Sany

Billed as the world’s largest all-terrain crane, Sany’s SAC40000T is optimized for wind turbine installation and was designed to have the largest lifting capacity on the fewest axles.

the Sany SAC40000T after setupSafety features include intelligent boom status monitoring systems and real-time side-bending angle monitoring.SanyThis all-new machine is capable of lifting 375 metric tons to 328 feet at a 59-foot radius and 200 metric tons to 607 feet at a 99-foot radius. With dual-winches the SAC40000T lifts 230 tonnes to 558 feet in under 25 minutes.

The 9-axle, 4,000-metric-ton unit with a 72-foot chassis – the smallest in its class – was delivered to the Chinese hoisting company Zhejiang Hesheng Hoisting Engineering Co., Ltd. on October 31. It features a 266-foot full-extension boom, 407-foot jib and 350-metric-ton counterweights with a max lifting height of 656 feet.

Safety features include intelligent boom status monitoring and active control systems, real-time side-bending angle monitoring and a new signal receiver that boosts signal stability by 20%.

The company said the SAC40000T achieves “the most compact and smallest turning radius in the same tonnage class” with a 53-foot turning radius.

The entire unit can achieve single-side superlift setup and disassembly in under an hour.

Other features on the SAC40000T include:

  • Gradability up to 18%
  • The ability to travel on-site with superlift structure
  • Under 70 minutes reeving time

“We know there’s a growing need for powerful, precise equipment to drive clean energy forward,” said the SAC40000T’s project manager. “Current 2000t class can handle 7-8MW turbines. But 10-13MW turbines over the next 5-10 years? That’s why we bring 4,000t AT to the table. Prioritizing a compact, powerful design with fewer axles, we’ve enhanced its flexibility and ease of travel on rugged, mountainous terrain.”

Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
Tadano electric evolt rough-terrain crane-raised
Cranes
Tadano Launches World’s First Electric Rough-Terrain Crane in U.S.
IHI transport machinery jib crane
Cranes
Tadano to Add Tower, Port Cranes Through IHI Transport Machinery Acquisition
liebherr mk 120-5.1 mobile crane side view parked
Cranes
Liebherr Extends Mobile Crane Lineup with New 5-Axle MK 120-5.1
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
the sany SAC40000T all-terrain crane
Cranes
Sany Delivers the First SAC40000T, the Largest Ever All-Terrain Crane
The SAC40000T features a 266-foot full-extension boom, 407-foot jib and a max lifting height of 656 feet.
Tadano electric evolt rough-terrain crane-raised
Cranes
Tadano Launches World’s First Electric Rough-Terrain Crane in U.S.
Komatsu WA700-8 Wheel Loader dumping dirt
Wheel Loaders
Komatsu Intros 4-Pass Match WA700-8 Wheel Loader
Maxresdefault 67409356cd453
The Dirt
Test Run & Review: The World’s First Electric Backhoe, Case’s 580EV
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All