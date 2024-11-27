The Sany SAC40000T can achieve single-side superlift setup and disassembly in under an hour.

Billed as the world’s largest all-terrain crane, Sany’s SAC40000T is optimized for wind turbine installation and was designed to have the largest lifting capacity on the fewest axles.

Sany This all-new machine is capable of lifting 375 metric tons to 328 feet at a 59-foot radius and 200 metric tons to 607 feet at a 99-foot radius. With dual-winches the SAC40000T lifts 230 tonnes to 558 feet in under 25 minutes.

The 9-axle, 4,000-metric-ton unit with a 72-foot chassis – the smallest in its class – was delivered to the Chinese hoisting company Zhejiang Hesheng Hoisting Engineering Co., Ltd. on October 31. It features a 266-foot full-extension boom, 407-foot jib and 350-metric-ton counterweights with a max lifting height of 656 feet.

Safety features include intelligent boom status monitoring and active control systems, real-time side-bending angle monitoring and a new signal receiver that boosts signal stability by 20%.

The company said the SAC40000T achieves “the most compact and smallest turning radius in the same tonnage class” with a 53-foot turning radius.

The entire unit can achieve single-side superlift setup and disassembly in under an hour.

Other features on the SAC40000T include:

Gradability up to 18%

The ability to travel on-site with superlift structure

Under 70 minutes reeving time

“We know there’s a growing need for powerful, precise equipment to drive clean energy forward,” said the SAC40000T’s project manager. “Current 2000t class can handle 7-8MW turbines. But 10-13MW turbines over the next 5-10 years? That’s why we bring 4,000t AT to the table. Prioritizing a compact, powerful design with fewer axles, we’ve enhanced its flexibility and ease of travel on rugged, mountainous terrain.”