Designed for easy transport and permitting, Tadano announced its new GT1200XL-2 and GT-800XL-2 truck cranes at ConExpo 2023.

The cranes offer a narrow 8.5-foot travel width, low axle weight and long boom designs with 120- and 80-ton lift capacities, respectively, making them ideal for taxi crane service. For stringent axle load limits, a boom dolly trailer is available.

The GT-1200XL-2 offers a 120-ton lifting capacity at an 8-foot radius. It has a five-section pinning boom with a lifting range from 41 to 167 feet and can be equipped with different jibs in lengths from 33 to 58 feet. Self-rigging counterweight options range from 7,700 to 55,100 pounds.

With the ability to hydraulically telescope from 39 to 154 feet, Tadano says its 80-ton GT800XL2 offers the longest boom in its class. It can be equipped with up to a 58-foot jib and multiple self-removable counterweight configurations up to 17,850 pounds.

Comfortable operation

Built for a comfortable ride on rough terrain, the truck cranes feature the Airtek NXT front air suspension and dual steer axle system and Roadmaax rear air suspension system. Two crew members can fit in the full-width lifting cab, which offers a 15-degree tilt and a large monitor with standard cable and backup camera feeds.

A 500-horsepower Cummins X12 engine powers the cranes and gets to them the jobsite quickly at speeds up to 65 miles per hour. To reduce fuel consumption, a positive control system monitors the quantity of hydraulic pump discharge during crane operation, and Eco Mode controls maximum engine speed. Both cranes have 12 forward gears with the ZF TraXon transmission and disc brakes on all wheels.

Once at the jobsite, the cranes can get to work quickly and safely. The cranes feature a self-rigging counterweight, long and strong boom designs and asymmetric outrigger setup capabilities for improved lift capacities on confined sites.

Tadano’s HELLO-NET telematics comes standard on both the GT-1200XL-2 and GT-800XL-2, connecting the office, service technicians and Tadano to the cranes in the field. Fleet managers can access real-time operation information using the wireless HELLO-DATA LINK service.