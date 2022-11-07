Sany and Danfoss Introduce Electric Telescopic Crawler Crane

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 7, 2022
Sany SCE800TB-EV electric telescopic boom crawler crane
Sany

Sany has partnered with Danfoss to introduce an electric telescopic boom crawler crane, the SCE800TB-EV.

It is the first volume model of crawler crane available on the market with a fully electric system featuring permanent magnetic synchronous motor technology, the company says. (To see the crane in action, check out the video at the end of this story.)

The 80-ton crane is powered by a 282 Kwh liquid-cooled lithium iron phosphate battery capable of 8 hours of operation time. It features a motor and inverter supplied by Danfoss Power Solutions’ Editron division and a Danfoss Power Solutions D1P hydraulic pump.

The SCE800TB-EV has a five-section boom with a maximum lifting moment of 300 ton-meters and a maximum boom length of 154 feet. Using a wireless remote control, the crane can self-load and unload its rear counterweights.  

Inside the cab, the crane is equipped with a one-button start and stop, a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, electric control pedals, an electric-proportional joystick, air conditioning, Bluetooth and USB charging ports. Two cameras and illumination lights installed on the tail of the rotating bed show the conditions on the rear and winches on the monitor.

Sany says the introduction of the fully electric crane reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and will help meet the increasing demand for zero-emission construction machines.

Commenting on the launch, Chao Wang, head of Editron China at Danfoss Power Solutions, said:

“We’ve been a strategic partner of Sany’s for several years, jointly developing a number of fully electric and hybrid machines such as a 25-ton truck crane. Our experience in off-highway applications and the high efficiencies offered by our products are assisting Sany on its electrification evolution and helping the company’s products reach more parts of the world.”

Victor Yin, business development manager of Sany’s crane division, added:

“We have an excellent relationship with Danfoss, as it offers the rich experience and European service system that we require from our suppliers. The company’s experts also go above and beyond to meet our needs, such as by testing the hydraulic system of our new fully electric crawler crane before installation to ensure all the components function well together. Furthermore, the system test stage occurred in the middle of summer, with the outside temperature reaching nearly 40°C (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Despite this scorching heat, the Danfoss team was always available to provide on-site support within less than a day’s notice. This is one example of the high level of customer service Danfoss offers, which is very much appreciated."

The crane is now available via batch order for export to the European market.

SCE800TB-EV Quick Specs:

  • Max Lifting Capacity: 80T
  • Max Boom Length: 154 feet
  • Fixed Jib Length: 57 feet
Related Stories
Manitowoc Grove GRT8100-1 Rough-Terrain Crane
Cranes
Manitowoc Launches 4 New Cranes at Bauma 2022
Grove TMS800-2 truck crane at a construction site
Cranes
Grove’s New TMS800-2: A Lighter, Easier-Traveling Truck Crane
Zoomlion ZAT2400H all-terrain crane
Cranes
Zoomlion Unveils World’s Largest Tonnage All-Terrain Crane
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Wacker ET58 hydraulic thumb
Compact Excavators
Wacker Neuson's Flagship Compact Excavator, the ET58
Loaded with technology and 48 horsepower, the 5.8-ton excavator took the stage at Equip Expo 2022.
Volvo L20 and L25 electric compact wheel loaders
Compact equipment
Ahead of Delivery, Volvo Upgrades L20 Electric Compact Wheel Loader
JCB Snow Blower
Equipment
From Brooms to Blowers, 14 Attachments for Clearing Snow
Kioti SL750
Compact Track Loaders
After Delays, Kioti Sets Launch of Its First CTL and Skid Steer
E19e hauling picking up chunk of concrete.
Compact Excavators
Bobcat Launches 2-Ton 19e Electric Excavator at Bauma
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to a Safe Fleet
Discover new technology that is making life easier for fleet managers and drivers; solutions that automate compliance, streamline maintenance and help create effective safety programs. Get the eBook now.
DownloadView All