Sany has partnered with Danfoss to introduce an electric telescopic boom crawler crane, the SCE800TB-EV.

It is the first volume model of crawler crane available on the market with a fully electric system featuring permanent magnetic synchronous motor technology, the company says. (To see the crane in action, check out the video at the end of this story.)

The 80-ton crane is powered by a 282 Kwh liquid-cooled lithium iron phosphate battery capable of 8 hours of operation time. It features a motor and inverter supplied by Danfoss Power Solutions’ Editron division and a Danfoss Power Solutions D1P hydraulic pump.

The SCE800TB-EV has a five-section boom with a maximum lifting moment of 300 ton-meters and a maximum boom length of 154 feet. Using a wireless remote control, the crane can self-load and unload its rear counterweights.

Inside the cab, the crane is equipped with a one-button start and stop, a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, electric control pedals, an electric-proportional joystick, air conditioning, Bluetooth and USB charging ports. Two cameras and illumination lights installed on the tail of the rotating bed show the conditions on the rear and winches on the monitor.

Sany says the introduction of the fully electric crane reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and will help meet the increasing demand for zero-emission construction machines.

Commenting on the launch, Chao Wang, head of Editron China at Danfoss Power Solutions, said:

“We’ve been a strategic partner of Sany’s for several years, jointly developing a number of fully electric and hybrid machines such as a 25-ton truck crane. Our experience in off-highway applications and the high efficiencies offered by our products are assisting Sany on its electrification evolution and helping the company’s products reach more parts of the world.”

Victor Yin, business development manager of Sany’s crane division, added:

“We have an excellent relationship with Danfoss, as it offers the rich experience and European service system that we require from our suppliers. The company’s experts also go above and beyond to meet our needs, such as by testing the hydraulic system of our new fully electric crawler crane before installation to ensure all the components function well together. Furthermore, the system test stage occurred in the middle of summer, with the outside temperature reaching nearly 40°C (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Despite this scorching heat, the Danfoss team was always available to provide on-site support within less than a day’s notice. This is one example of the high level of customer service Danfoss offers, which is very much appreciated."

The crane is now available via batch order for export to the European market.

SCE800TB-EV Quick Specs: