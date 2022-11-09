Sennebogen Unveils 55-Ton Battery-Powered Crawler Crane

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 9, 2022
Sennebogen 653e telescopic battery-powered crane
Sennebogen

Developed in collaboration with Dutch dealer Van den Heuvel, Sennebogen unveiled its first battery-powered telescopic crawler crane at Bauma 2022.

The 55-ton 653 E Electro Battery crane has a 130-kilowatt electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery. The liquid-cooled battery system has a capacity of 210 kWh and is connected to an intelligent battery management system (BMS). Integrated power electronics ensure a smooth motor startup that is easy on the power grid, the company says.  

The machine offers dual power management, meaning it can operate using energy from the battery pack in the rear of the machine or work in cable mode while recharging. When connected to the main power line, the line-fed power is used for lifting activities, while any excess energy fed simultaneously recharges the battery. Depending on use, the crane can operate for up to 14 hours in battery mode.

To charge the 653 E, it needs to be connected to a 32 A CEE industrial socket. Thanks to the 22-kW on-board charger, there is no need to invest in additional charging stations.

The 653 E is equipped with a variable telescoping full-power boom and is well suited for lifting and moving and positioning large loads on structural engineering and bridge construction jobs, the company says.

It features the same Maxcab operator’s cab as Sennebogen’s E-Series cranes. The Maxacab offers clear views enhanced by a camera monitoring system. There are also ergonomically arranged controls and joysticks, a sliding glass door and step grate, air conditioning, storage compartments, sound insulation and optional LED lighting.

Sennebogen says the crane will help rental and construction companies meet the increasingly stringent environmental requirements in Europe, especially in urban areas. In addition to being free of fossil fuels, such as diesel and engine oil, the machine is quieter and has less vibration than its diesel-powered counterparts. Maintenance tasks such as engine oil changes are also eliminated.

