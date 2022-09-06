The new TMS800-2 truck crane from Grove delivers big crane features in a more easily roadable 80-ton package.

Manitowoc says the TMS800-2 offers “a wide range of enhancements covering load charts, powertrain and setup.” Industries targeted for the machine include renewable energy, cell tower installation, and road and bridge work.

“Think of the TMS800-2 as a lighter version of the TMS9000-2 (115-ton class Grove truck crane), sharing the same ergonomic cab and having interchangeable counterweights, but with a shorter boom, a maximum capacity of 80 tons, and excellent roading capabilities,” says JJ Grace, Grove’s product manager for truck-mounted cranes. “And as the first TMS crane to offer MAXbase as an option, its ability to accelerate setup — even in inconvenient locations — will cement its appeal to busy owners trying to keep up with the demand for their services.”

As the successor to the TMS800E, the updated TMS800-2 has a 194.3-foot maximum tip height when equipped with the 34.5- to 57.6-foot telescoping swingaway lattice extension that comes in either manual or hydraulic offsetting configurations.

The crane features a 30% stronger overall load chart, with a 2,100- to 3,750-pound advantage at radii beyond 60 feet, Manitowoc says. The MAXbase asymmetrical outrigger system aids maneuverability in tight jobsites requiring maximum reach.

Powered by a 475-horsepower Cummins X12 turbocharged engine, the TMS800-2 has a maximum torque of 1,550 to 1,700 pound-feet. While the Eaton Roadranger manual transmission comes standard, an optional automatic version, the Eaton Fuller UltraShift Plus, is available.

An upgraded cab offers improved operator comfort and visibility. The Crane Control System improves efficiency load control, while a camera hosted on a full-color display gives operators a bird’s-eye view of the deployment, according to the company.

The four-axle crane capably roads up to 28,000 pounds of counterweight with no fall-off loads or wing weights. For roads with a maximum gross vehicle weight of 100,000 pounds, the TMS800-2 can carry an 18,000-pound counterweight and remain under 25,000 pounds per axle.

“The flexibility of the TMS800E made it a firm favorite with operators who do multiple smaller jobs a day, working in light construction and handling trusses, steel erection, HVAC work, etc.,” Grace added. “Now, with the aid of these proven upgrades in terms of productivity, the TMS800-2 gives them the opportunity to squeeze in extra picks each day to maximize utilization — and to do so in even greater comfort.”

The TMS800-2 is now available in North and South America.