The largest of the new Snorkel battery electric scissor lifts, the S3970RTE reaches up to 45 feet and can lift up to 771 pounds.

With their quiet, zero-emissions power systems, battery-electric rough terrain scissor lifts make a lot of sense. And Snorkel is making a lot of them.

The company recently announced production of five new lithium-ion battery powered models to add to its existing line of three electric rough terrain scissor lifts and telehandlers. The five new machines include versions of two narrow-width units, the S2255RTE and S2755RTE, as well as three standard width units, the S2770RTE, S3370RTE and S3970RTE.

The maintenance-free lithium-ion battery packs on the new machines last up to 22 times longer than lead-acid batteries thanks to built-in battery management systems. Suitable for a wide range of environments, the lithium-ion battery packs have been tested to as low as minus-77 degrees Fahrenheit and up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Models are offered standard with two 5.75-kilowatt lithium battery packs, with an additional 5.75-kilowatt battery pack option for extended range, heavy use applications or where long-distance driving is required.

According to the company, in both test conditions and real-life applications the standard two battery pack system has delivered at least an eight-hour shift on a single charge, and in some cases, up to one week between charges, subject to use. Unlike lead-acid batteries, the charging pattern for lithium-ion batteries is designed to seamlessly fit into a normal working day schedule and can be top-up charged during breaks and shift changes.

SnorkelDesigned for outdoor applications, a powerful and efficient AC electric motor creates efficiencies in the hydraulic drive system with higher torque than a diesel engine. This provides improved gradeability and enhanced performance on rough terrain compared to traditional combustion engine scissor lifts.

The electric motor also delivers up to 62 percent less jobsite noise than the diesel equivalent, enabling the lifts to be used indoors or in work environments with noise regulations. And with no engine fan, blowing dust is reduced for safer and cleaner operation.

The Snorkel S2255RTE and S2755RTE reach maximum working heights of 27-feet, 10-inches and 33 feet, 1-inch and offer lifting capacities of 925 pounds and 660 pounds respectively. With their narrow width of 4 feet, 9-inches, these lifts feature a 4 foot, 7-inch by 12-foot 8-inch platform with the 3-foot, 11-inch roll-out deck extension deployed. Weighing less than 6,062 pounds, these lifts can be towed by a car or light commercial vehicle on a trailer between jobs.

Measuring 5-foot, 10-inches wide, the S2770RTE can lift up to 1,250 pounds to a maximum working height of 33 feet, while the S3370RTE can lift 1,000 pounds to a working height of up to 39 feet. Reaching up to 45 feet, the S3970RTE is the largest compact rough terrain scissor lift in the family and is capable of lifting up to 771 pounds.

All five lifts are available with high grip, non-marking tires for indoor/outdoor use, and have four-wheel drive capabilities with 35-percent gradeability and an oscillating axle. Four auto-leveling stabilizers come as standard. Snorkel’s inverted leg design protects the cylinder rod from damage and debris and can level up to 6 degrees front-to-rear, and 10 degrees side-to-side.

These same models will also continue to be offered as RT versions with a diesel engine or as BE versions with Snorkel’s bi-energy solution that enables the operator to switch between an internal combustion engine and lead-acid battery power for indoor/outdoor working.



