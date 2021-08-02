Diesel, dual fuel and electric drive versions of JLG’s 4069 and 4769 scissor lifts enable work on buildings up to five stories tall.

If you’ve got a job to do five stories up, on a slope or up close to a building, JLG has a solution – two, in fact.

JLG’s 4069 and 4769 rough terrain and electric rough-terrain scissor lifts reach to 40 and 47 feet, respectively, and carry up to 800 pounds.

The rough terrain (RT) versions are available in two- and four-wheel drive and come in diesel/dual fuel engine models with hydrostatic drive. The battery-powered AC electric rough terrain versions (ERT) are two-wheel drive and feature regenerative braking, which recharges the batteries during use.

A zero-platform offset minimizes the distance you have to reach to work on a building or structure. And the units can be driven at full height along the length of a building, which translates into fewer trips up and down during the day.

JLG’s LiftSense technology shows the maximum height you can achieve before you elevate, based on side-to-side and front-to-back tilt and weight in the platform. All versions comply with the latest ANSI standards and feature a load-sensing system that can be calibrated without weight.

Operating on a slope

The optional QuikLevel Advanced technology available for the RT models allows you to automatically level the stowed scissor lift on side slopes up to 4.5 degrees and then elevate and drive at full height under certain conditions. This feature is useful when performing work at height along the outside of a building where the ground has been graded on a slope for drainage.

Both models come with easy-folding rails that can be collapsed in three minutes or less, allowing operators to maneuver the machine in tight spaces. A variety of options and accessories, like pipe racks and leveling jacks, are available to make your day more productive.

As to power sources, the JLG 4069 RT and 4769 RT use 28.4-horsepower Kubota diesel engines or 31-horsepower Kubota dual fuel engines. The electrified JLG 4069 ERT and 4769 ERT machines have 6-horsepower Kubota diesel engines that drive a generator and power the batteries.

For your trailering calculations, the 4069 RT and 4769 RT weigh 10,536 and 13,635 pounds, respectively. The 4069 ERT and 4769 ERT weigh 10,560 and 13,363 pounds, respectively.







