The X660SJ: JLG’s First Straight-Jib Compact Crawler Boom Lift

JLG has introduced its first straight-jib compact crawler boom lift – the X660SJ – with 65 feet 7 inches of platform height, 500 pounds of capacity for up to two workers and 39 feet of horizontal reach.

“The X660SJ is designed with several unique features that are key to efficiently accessing work at height,” says Angela Patterson, JLG boom lift product management lead. “For example, the architecture of this new straight-boom compact crawler boom lift enables operators to reach full height more efficiently, while its crawler-mounted design and 40 percent gradeability mean the X660SJ can climb slopes with ease compared to standard lifts. And, its 2-foot 11-inch profile and less than 7,400-pound footprint allow operators to go more places around the jobsite, such as through gates and standard doorways to work in yards and public buildings.”

While a 14.5-horsepower Kubota diesel engine comes standard on the X660SJ, a lithium-ion battery and AC drive system option or JLG’s bi-energy option are also available. The bi-energy option allows operators to choose the best power source for the task at hand – either an emissions-free lithium-ion battery pack or the diesel engine. Regardless of power source, all JLG boom lifts come standard with biodegradable hydraulic fluid for use in environmentally sensitive areas.

The machine is also equipped with:

Envelope tracking operation for work alongside buildings, walls and other infrastructure. With a single control function, operators can boom up and down, while also telescoping out and in, enabling the platform to travel a path perpendicular to the ground.

Multiple position, one-touch self-leveling outriggers to provide flexibility to work in tight spaces.

"Go Home" and "Back to Work" functions to quickly return to stowed or recorded work positions based on machine stability.

Standard forklift pockets for loading and unloading for transportation .

Air/water/power lines to the platform.

Non-marking tracks for work on sensitive flooring.

Integrated front and rear LED lights.

JLG’s SkyGuard SkyLine enhanced control panel protection.

Like the rest of JLG’s compact crawler boom lift line, the X660SJ offers easy maintenance and serviceability, including the enclosed power-track design, which protects machine components by reducing debris impact.

“With the X660SJ, productivity is a top priority,” says Patterson. “This compact, low-weight straight-jib model will transform how facility and construction professionals get work done at height, indoors and outdoors.”