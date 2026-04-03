Hitachi continued the rollout of its Dash-7 wheel loaders at ConExpo 2026 with the new midsized ZW120-7 and ZW140-7, available with basic or premium specifications.

The hallmarks of the Dash-7 models include efficiency, safety and maintenance enhancements, such as new cabs, speed control and the ConSite telematics technology suite.

Premium packages include Hitachi’s Aerial Angle camera system, which provides a 270-degree bird’s eye view of the loader’s surroundings, as well as a rear obstacle-detection system with automatic speed reduction.

Equipment World Hitachi revealed last year it plans to change its name to Landcros in 2027 and rebrand all its products, parts and dealers globally as such. While Hitachi branding was still prominent on the new wheel loaders on display, a small Landcros logo was included under the model number on the engine compartment.

With the addition of the ZW120-7 and ZW140-7, there are eight next-gen models available, ranging from the 100-horsepower ZW100-7 to the 303-horsepower ZW310-7, with bucket capacities of 1.4 to 6.1 cubic yards. The ZW330-6 and the ZW370-6 will be the next models to receive the Dash-7 treatment, according to Hitachi product manager Chris Trampush.

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Designed for landscaping, snow removal, and utility and infrastructure applications, the 19,100-pound ZW120-7 offers a 2-cubic-yard heaped bucket capacity and 16,840 pound-feet of bucket breakout force.

It runs on a 97-horsepower Deutz TCD3.5 diesel engine and has a maximum travel speed of 21.4 mph.

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Built for material handling, snow removal and utility and infrastructure work, the 25,760-pound ZW140-7 is powered by a 154-horsepower Cummins B4.5 diesel engine paired with an electronically controlled two-motor hydrostatic transmission. It has a maximum speed of 24.2 mph.

A standard arm or high-lift arm are available. The ZW140-7 offers a 2.7-cubic-yard heaped bucket capacity and 21,300 pound-feet of bucket breakout force.

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The cabs have been redesigned for improved operator comfort and visibility. Features include an 8-inch anti-glare LCD monitor with Bluetooth radio, a seat-mounted armrest with ergonomic electric-hydraulic controls, ergonomically located switches and an adjustable seat and mirrors.

Controls have been moved from the righthand side to the B-pillar to help keep the operator’s attention on the jobsite. “The operator can just glance up and touch; he doesn’t have to get distracted by looking down at the controls,” says Trampush.

Lights have been upgraded from halogen to LED for improved jobsite visibility. Optional headlight and taillight guards and a rotating warning beacon are available.

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Several technology features have been added to the wheel loaders to increase productivity and lower total cost of ownership, including:

Approach Speed Control adjusts travel speed with fewer pedal operations during loading, reducing operator fatigue and fuel consumption.

The Auto Power-Up function increases hill climbing performance by identifying slopes and adding power to prevent engine speed from dropping when traveling uphill.

When the Auto Shut-Down function is enabled, the engine automatically shuts down after a certain amount of time, as long as the following conditions are met: an active parking brake while the forward/reverse lever or switches are all in neutral positions. Thirty seconds before the engine stops, the sub-monitor displays an “Engine Shutdown Soon” message alongside a buzzer sound. The buzzer sounds one time at 30 seconds before, one time at 15 seconds before, then sounds continuously from 5 seconds before to 15 seconds after the Auto-Shut Down is complete.

With Traction Control, the wheel loaders have reduced traction force and slippage is prevented, reducing fuel consumption, preventing tire wear and decreased operating costs.

Deceleration Select adjusts the effectiveness of the HST brake when the accelerator pedal is released.

The ZW140-7 also comes equipped with a Payload Weighing System that lets operators check the weight of the load in the bucket from the cab monitor and log the material loaded. Four modes — tip-off to truck, tip-off to pile, auto-add and manual-add — allow the payload weighing system to manage loads according to the application. The system also emits a warning when the bucket is overloaded, improving safety.

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To improve uptime, Hitachi made the following design modifications:

Critical components are better protected from the elements.

An inner element of the engine air filter prevents dust from entering the engine while cleaning the outer element.

A sealed internal filter prevents dust from entering the air conditioner.

An intelligent automatic reversing, hydraulically driven fan and wide-fin radiators prevent debris from clogging the cooling system.

Filters and components are easily accessible.

“One thing that we really pride ourselves on is the reliability of the machine itself,” says Trampush. ”You’re rarely going to need downtime to fix them. As long as you’re doing your preventative maintenance every day, these are going to last.”

ConSite, Hitachi’s suite of telematics tools, remotely monitors operational status and alerts owners and operators to upcoming maintenance needs. Optional ConSite Air allows the wheel loader to be diagnosed remotely by the servicing dealer, as well as push remote software updates.

Hitachi ZW120-7 Wheel Loader Specs (Standard Arm with General Purpose Bucket)

Net Rated Power: 97 hp

Engine: Deutz TCD3.5

Weight: 19,100 lb

Bucket Capacity, Heaped: 2.0 yd³

Bucket Breakout Force: 16,840 lbf

Height to Bucket Hinge Pin: 11’ 8”

Full Turn Tipping Load: 12,780 lb

Speed-Forward Maximum: 21.4 mph

Hitachi ZW140-7 Wheel Loader Specs (Standard Arm with General Purpose Bucket)