Multiple AFADs can be operated at once by AWP employees.

A new Automated Flagger Assistance Device from AWP Safety has hit the market, offering contractors a safer way to manage traffic in active work zones. The auto flaggers are operated by AWP workers from a roadside position to improve communication with crews and are approved for use by departments of transportation in all 50 states, according to AWP.

The auto flaggers are designed to fully replace human flaggers to keep workers farther away from moving vehicles. Multiple units can be controlled at once by AWP employees through a radio access network to cover more worksites with fewer people.

Setup takes a few minutes, and one AWP employee is usually able to tow, install and operate several auto flaggers, the company says.

The gate arm of the AFAD clicks into place when not raised, as a fail-safe to prevent head-on collisions. They are powered by either 33A batteries or solar power.

They also integrate with Google Maps and Waze technology, communicating with those navigation apps to mark active work zones on drivers’ routes, send alerts and suggest detours to encourage safer driving.

Research coming from the Missouri DOT found 80% of drivers prefer AFADs to human flaggers and that their use reduced average approach speeds, increased full stop distance and increased the first brake location.

In Quebec, Canada, where AFAD use was mandated in 2020 for jobsites with speed limits over 45 mph, no worksite injuries or fatalities were reported between 2020 and 2023.