OSHA has opened an investigation into the contractor that employed Soleyn at the time of his death.

A 62-year-old construction worker died in Palm Bay, Florida, after he was pinned beneath an asphalt roller on a jobsite.

Records released to Equipment World by the Palm Bay Police Department indicate he was run over December 10. Images taken by local media appear to show a large BOMAG tandem asphalt roller as the machine involved. The crew was paving a neighborhood road.

Police records state Noel Alsworth Soleyn, who was born in Kingstown, Saint Vincent, was pinned under the machine from his stomach down at 3:23 p.m. Officers were able to pull Soleyn out from under the machine, but he did not survive.

U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration records show that an investigation was opened December 11 into Timothy Rose Contracting, a heavy civil contractor based out of Vero Beach, Florida, which employed Soleyn at the time of his death. Timothy Rose Contracting offers services including asphalt paving, grading, underground utilities, concrete and land clearing.

Equipment World reached out to Timothy Rose Contracting but did not receive a response.

Palm Bay Police Department declined to give a statement to Equipment World regarding the accident, though a statement from the department given to local media said, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family, friends and colleagues. The accident remains under investigation, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”