4 Powerline Workers Killed, 3 Injured in Dump Truck Crash in North Carolina

Don McLoud
Apr 29, 2025
Carolina Power & Signalization honors its three linemen killed April 24 in a dump truck crash in Eden, North Carolina.
Carolina Power & Signalization honors its three linemen killed April 24 in a dump truck crash in Eden, North Carolina.
Carolina Power & Signalization

Four powerline workers were killed and three injured April 24 at a worksite when a dump truck crashed through an intersection in Eden, North Carolina.

LockwoodLockwoodThe driver of the city-owned truck was cited with running a stop sign and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle by the N.C. Highway Patrol. According to media reports, at about 1:30 p.m., the truck hit a bucket truck with a worker in it and crashed into a ditch after hitting six workers at the intersection of Church Street, Carroll Street and Park Road.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident, according to the city of Eden. The National Transportation Safety Board reported on X that it has opened a safety investigation into the crash in coordination with the Highway Patrol.

EvansEvansThe workers were repairing a power line when the crash occurred. The four deceased were identified as Douglas Garland Sides, 72, of Summerfield; Madison Carter, 32, of Sandy Ridge; William Evans, 35, of Randleman; and Matthew Lockwood, 30, of Winston-Salem.

Two workers were hospitalized with serious injuries. The occupant of the bucket truck had non-life-threatening injuries. The 66-year-old driver of the dump truck had minor injuries.

Carolina Power & Signalization employed some of the workers and released the following statement on Facebook:

CarterCarter“Yesterday afternoon, a tragic accident claimed the lives of three of our brothers and left three more critically injured. There are no words that can fully express the weight of this loss. These men were not just coworkers – they were family. They were fathers, sons, husbands and friends who committed their lives to serving others and helping keep the lights on, even in the darkest moments.”

SidesSidesSides, 72, worked for Victory Power Lines, which released the following statement on Facebook:

“We are heartbroken at the loss of our dedicated employee and member of the Victory family, Douglas Sides. Doug tragically lost his life yesterday while carrying out the work he has loved his entire career. His passion for this industry was felt at Victory, where he was able to lend his experience to the next generation.”

