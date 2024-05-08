Steel Cylinder Rolls from Pa. Construction Site, Strikes and Kills Woman

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 8, 2024
Screenshot of WTAE-TV report - steel cylinder against a truck
A still image from a WTAE-TV report on the construction accident that killed a Pennsylvania woman on May 3.
WTAE-TV Pittsburg

A woman died after being struck by a steel cylinder that rolled away from a construction site in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on May 3.

Aleia Lopez, 51, a UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital employee, was walking with colleagues when the 1-ton steel cylinder came loose from a University of Pittsburgh construction project, rolled down a hill, broke through a fence and stuck Lopez, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Emily Bourne. The cylinder came to rest against a pickup truck.

Pittsburg police and EMS were called to the scene around 10:40 a.m. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Lopez was declared dead within a minute of EMS arrival due her head injuries, reports say.

OSHA and the city are investigating the incident. The construction project is a joint venture between Gilbane and Massaro. Costa Contracting was a subcontractor on the site.

According to WTAE, a construction manager on the project released the following statement:

“We are working closely with authorities to investigate this tragic incident involving one of our subcontractors. We’re grateful to the first responders for their swift actions at the site. We are deeply saddened by today’s events, and our hearts go out to the family of the individual impacted by this incident.”

Dennis Blackwell, an attorney for Costa Contracting, released the following statement on the company's behalf:

“With heavy hearts, Costa Contracting wishes to extend their deepest condolences to the family of the woman who lost her life today, Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this profoundly difficult time. Costa Contracting is committed to a full investigation to determine the factors that led to this event. Safety remains our paramount concern, and we are working with OSHA and local authorities to understand precisely what occurred. At this time, we respect the privacy of the family and ask that others do the same. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Presented by Michelin North America
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution

UPMC issued a statement saying, "We are saddened by this tragic incident. Our immediate concern is the well-being of our employees, patients and visitors. While this was not a UPMC construction site, this tragedy impacts our campuses, and we are providing support services to our employees. Our deepest sympathies are with the victim's family, friends and colleagues.”

Watch the full report from WTAE-TV Pittsburg here:

Related Stories
Responders on the scene of a work zone crash on i-83
Safety
3 Construction Workers Killed in Pennsylvania Work Zone Crash
Los Angeles fire department responding to forklift accident in Bel Air
Safety
Los Angeles Construction Worker Dies After Forklift Tips Over
D30W wrapped paver
Safety
Dynapac, Ajax Paving Shine Light on Suicide in the Construction Industry
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Bobcat MT100 mini track loader with a grapple attachment
Market Pulse
Top-Selling New and Used Construction Equipment So Far in 2024
Compact equipment dominated sales during the first three months of the year. Find out which models took the top spots.
Fox Factory Edition 2024 Chevy Silverado kicking up desert sand
Pickups
“Super Truck”: 2024 Chevy Silverado Unveiled with 700 HP (Video)
Maxresdefault 6632a21c9f578
Construction Equipment
Video: Largest Claw in U.S. Links to Largest Floating Crane on East Coast
2024 Toyota Tacoma i-Force Max TRD Off-Road
Pickups
Toyota's First Hybrid Tacomas Ready to Hit the Streets – or Trails
The International® eMVTM Series is built to stand up to the task
Featured Sponsor
The International® eMVTM Series is built to stand up to the task
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The Top Trends in Fleet Management for 2024
The fleet management industry has dealt with significant disruptions recently and will continue to feel the effects throughout 2024. Continue reading to learn more.
DownloadView All