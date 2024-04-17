Los Angeles Construction Worker Dies After Forklift Tips Over

A forklift carrying steel rebar tipped over, crushing and killing a construction worker in Los Angeles on Monday, April 15.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at 1:27 p.m. about an adult male trapped under a forklift at 970 N. Moraga Drive in Bel Air. Reports do not indicate whether the worker was operating the machine or near it at the time of the incident.

The worker, identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office as 42-year-old Tony Gallegos, died on the scene from his injuries.

"Despite the quick response of LAFD crews, including those specially trained, certified and equipped for urban search and rescue operations, the adult male worker -- trapped beneath a toppled forklift that had been carrying steel rebar at a construction site -- proved beyond medical help," said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

No other injuries were reported on the site. Cal-OSHA will investigate the incident.

Aerial footage of the response can be seen in the KCAL News video below:

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, fatal work injuries have been on the rise in California since 2019, with 504 total fatalities in 2022. The construction and extraction occupational group had 80 fatal workplace injuries in 2022, the second-highest number behind only the transportation and material moving segment, with 132 deaths.

Forklift Safety Best Practices

According to United Rentals, operators should take the following precautions when operating rough terrain forklifts: