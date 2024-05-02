2 Subs Fined After Project Manager Killed by Crane Collapse in Fla.

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
May 2, 2024
stock image mobile crane hoisting concrete beam
A project manager operating an aerial lift was struck by a crane that toppled in October on a highway project in Orange County, Florida, and was crushed.
Getty Images

Two subcontractors have been cited for violations after a project manager was killed when a crane collapsed on a highway project in Florida.

Ryan Keith Haynes, 37, was operating an aerial lift for Concrete Impressions of Tampa on October 3, 2023, guiding and installing precast concrete panels for a sound barrier wall at the southbound on-ramp for toll road SR 417 at John Young Parkway in Orlando.

An operator for Adcock Cranes Inc. of Plant City was operating a 110 Liebherr crane with the right outriggers on the edge of a 70-degree slope. The outriggers were not fully extended, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

When the crane operator lifted and swung a 10,700-pound concrete panel, it put pressure on the rear right outrigger. The ground underneath collapsed. The crane toppled over and struck Haynes’ aerial lift, according to OSHA.

Haynes was trapped under the crane and died of his injuries. He was a veteran of the War on Terrorism, with tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He entered the construction industry after his nine years of Army service as an ammunition specialist, according to his obituary.

OSHA Area Office Director Erin Sanchez in Orlando said the death could have been prevented had the contractors followed safety regulations. “Our investigation found Concrete Impressions and Adcock Cranes failed in their responsibilities to provide employees with a safe work environment.”

Adcock Cranes faces a proposed penalty of $16,131 for one serious violation for not ensuring the ground conditions were adequate to support the crane while lifting the sound barrier panels.

Concrete Impressions, which manufactures and installs sound barriers, faces a proposed penalty of $4,335 for one serious violation for exposing employees to a 6-foot fall-hazard for taking apart extension ladders to reach and rig the concrete sound barrier panels.

The general contractor on the project, Hubbard Construction Company of Winter Park, was not cited. Hubbard, however, was cited for a previous death on the project, part of the State Road 417 Corridor Capacity Improvements, when one of its employees was hit by a truck backing up. At 12:15 a.m. March 9, 2023, the 22-year-old laborer was walking down a hill on the turn of a highway exit ramp, stepped onto the road and was struck, according to OSHA. The 12,000-pound truck ran over him, and he was crushed to death.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Presented by Michelin North America
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution

Hubbard was issued a penalty of $15,625 for a serious violation for not instructing employees on struck-by hazards while working in close proximity to traffic inside the construction zone.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 12 crane operators died in 2022.

Related Stories
collapsed trench knoxville tenn. where worker died
Safety & Compliance
18 Workers Killed in Trench Collapses Since Record Deadly 2022
stock photo inspector in orage coat writing notes on clipboard
Safety & Compliance
New OSHA Rule Allows Union Reps on Non-Union Jobsite Inspections
Section of a collapsed crane on a Fort Lauderdale bridge
Safety & Compliance
Florida Crane Collapse Kills Construction Worker, Injures 3
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Ditch Witch SK3000
Compact equipment
Stand-on Mini Skid Steers: “A Real Workhorse on Any Jobsite”
For many contractors, the mini skid steer helps them save on manual labor costs and boosts productivity.
Maxresdefault 662a9c15a5ff6
Compact Excavators
Video: A Closer Look at Kubota’s New Largest Excavator, the KX080-5
2024 Sierra EV Denali on carport
Pickups
GMC’s 2024 Electric Sierra Denali Set to Hit Dealerships in Summer
Menzi Muck excavator autonomously building a retaining wall
Autonomous
Autonomous Excavator Builds Stone Retaining Wall (Video)
Firstgreen Rockeat electric skid steer hero image
Skid Steer Loaders
Firstgreen Launches New Rockeat Line of Remote-Control Electric Skid Steers
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Tires are a major component of operating cost in any construction application. The selection process can seem daunting, but the procedure is a simple, straightforward series of steps.
DownloadView All