A site inspector in New York was hit by a dump truck, and a dump truck driver was hit by a compact track loader in Iowa last week.

A construction site inspector and a dump truck driver were killed last week in two separate struck-by incidents in construction zones.

Struck by dump truck

On June 7, Brett Decker, 45, of Middleport, New York, was inspecting a repaving project in the Buffalo area when he was hit by a dump truck that was backing up.

The incident occurred at 5:38 a.m. in a work zone on I-90 in Pembroke, where the right lane was closed for milling and repaving, according to New York State Police.

The dump truck driver was contracted with Diamond Concrete and was backing up when Decker, who worked for Patriot Engineering & Surveying, stepped into the milled right lane behind the truck and was hit, police said. Decker was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation, but troopers have said impairment was not a factor.

Decker is survived by his wife and three children.

Struck by compact track loader

Two days later on June 9, Ronald Dean Preece, 61, was outside his truck adjusting a dump gate on a utility project in Vinton, Iowa, when a compact track loader backed into him and pinned him to the truck, according to police.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. on a sewer expansion project for the city of Vinton. While Preece was adjusting the chain at the left rear of the truck, the CTL operator was leveling gravel. The operator did not see Preece, and Preece was pinned between the CTL and his truck, police said. Preece later died of his injuries at a hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by the Vinton Police Department and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Preece was a dump truck driver for the company that was contracted to do the utility work, Arends Excavating of Waterloo.

How to stay safe

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration reports that 75% of struck-by fatalities involve heavy equipment.

Here are some recommendations from the agency on avoiding accidents: