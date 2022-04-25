Fla. Expressway Contractor Cited after Worker Killed in Crane Incident

Me Photo
Don McLoud
Apr 25, 2022
road work ahead sign
Getty Images

A 47-year-old worker died on a large toll-road project in Florida after being struck in the chest by a concrete pile that broke free from a crane, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

The worker was allowed to work in the crane’s load danger zone when he was struck October 6, 2021, on the Pinellas Gateway Expressway project in Clearwater, OSHA said.

He was an employee of Archer Western-De Moya JV II, a joint-venture contractor building two new elevated toll roads between U.S. 19 and I-275. The contractor venture faces proposed penalties of $60,084, issued April 4 by OSHA.

According to OSHA, three employees were inside a trench box cutting concrete piles to build footers for elevated lanes. They were cutting the piles with gas-powered chop saws when a pile broke free and struck the worker in the chest and pinned him against the wall, the agency says.

The crane operator used the crane to pull the load sideways, and the tie wire looped around the pile broke, OSHA determined.

The “crane operator and foreman failed to follow crane manufacturer procedures, in that, the operator did not warn any employees within the danger zone or did not wait and ensure that no employees remained within the danger zone before applying tension to the load, exposing employees to struck-by or crush-by hazards,” the citation says.

The citation also said that the operator and signal person had not agreed upon nonstandard hand signals to be used before lifting the concrete pile.

The contractor did not provide training to recognize and avoid unsafe conditions, and the wire rope sling’s permanent tags containing capacity information were damaged, according to OSHA.

In all, the company faces five serious violations for total proposed penalties of $60,084. Serious penalties are those in which the workplace hazard could cause an accident that would most likely cause death or harm, unless the employer did not know or could not have known of the violation.

The joint-venture contractor consists of The Walsh Group of Chicago, its subsidiary Archer Western of Atlanta, and The De Moya Group Inc. of Miami. It has 15 business days to contest the citations.

The incident could have been prevented if the contractor “had taken the necessary steps to identify and mitigate safety hazards,” said OSHA Area Office Director Danelle Jindra in Tampa.

The $600 million Gateway Expressway project includes a new four-lane tolled expressway connecting U.S. 19 and I-275, and a new four-lane elevated tollway from the Bayside Bridge to I-275, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. I-275 will also be widened to add a toll lane in each direction. Work began in 2017 and is expected to be completed early next year.

 

Related Stories
boston fire personnel parking garage collapse
Safety
Equipment Operator Dies in Boston Parking Garage Collapse
workers ahead sign
Safety
Contractor Faces $1.35M in Fines After 2 Die in Dump Truck Incident
Trench collapse rescue
Safety
A Week in the Trenches: 1 Dead, 1 Fined, 1 Rescued
Excavator being used to dig a trench
Safety
Family of Victim in Fatal Trench Collapse Reaches $12M Settlement
Top Stories
Construction workers working in extreme heat with a wet towel on their heads
Safety & Compliance
Crackdown, New Rules on Heat Hazards Coming from OSHA
Construction has 13 times the risk of heat-related deaths, as well as the highest number of workers hospitalized for heat-related issues.
Ford 2023 F-150 Rattler on dirt hill
Pickups
"The Rattler": Ford's Newest F-150 Gets Rare Snake-Naming
Hyundai HL980A wheel loader world of asphalt
Wheel Loaders
Hyundai’s New Largest Loader: The HL980A Unveiled
world of asphalt 2022 overhead view
Equipment
The Big Question: How Long Until New Equipment Arrives?
excavator at work in dirt
Business
Economists: Material Prices, Labor & Supply Issues Threatening Contractors
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The State Of Heavy-Duty Repair Report 2022 Edition
The State of Heavy-Duty Repair Report has been released! Download your free copy for industry-wide trends, benchmarks, and best practices.
DownloadView All