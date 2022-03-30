An investigation is underway into the death of an equipment operator who died when a parking garage partially collapsed March 26 in Boston.

The worker, identified as 51-year-old Peter Monsini of South Easton, was reportedly operating compact equipment with a hydraulic hammer attachment when part of the ninth floor of the Government Center garage collapsed beneath him. He along with the machine fell to the ground, and he was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was recovered among the rubble. Another worker was hospitalized after the incident.

The workers were demolishing a garage deck to make way for a $1.5 billion redevelopment project called Bullfinch Crossing.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said it and city, state and federal agencies were investigating the collapse. Those agencies include the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The contractor on the project is John Moriarty & Associates. The developer is HYM Investment Group. Monsini was working for JDC Demolition.

His family issued a statement, saying Monsini was a single father of a 17-year-old son, according to NBC10 Boston.

Monsini was a member of the Local 4 International Union of Operating Engineers for 20 years.

“He was a great friend to many of us and he will be sadly missed,” says a statement from Local 4 Business Manager Bill McLaughlin.

JDC Demolition also issued a statement of condolences to the family:

“We at JDC Demolition are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on Saturday at the Government Center Garage project. There are no words that appropriately describe the loss of Peter Monsini, our JDC Demolition teammate.”

The plan has been to demolish the garage in pieces and remake other sections to keep parking available, according to the Boston Globe. Construction of new buildings would surround the demolished and rebuilt garage.

According to OSHA online records, JDC Demolition has a citation from a previous inspection.

On June 7, 2021, it was cited for failing to train workers to recognize and avoid unsafe conditions. OSHA reached an informal settlement of $12,288 for the December 29, 2020, incident, according to online records.

JDC’s parent company, J. Derenzo, also has prior OSHA citations.