Hundreds of heavy equipment operators in Wisconsin have been on strike since June 1, affecting construction sites in the southeastern part of the state.

Members of the Local 139 of the International Union of Operating Engineers called the strike after they rejected a new contract offer and subsequent counteroffer. The union is seeking higher wages, citing rising inflation. The strike follows the May 31 expiration of the Area I Master Building Agreement.

The union is negotiating with a consortium of contractors represented by the Allied Construction Employers Association. The Association of General Contractors for Greater Milwaukee is also involved in negotiations. The Local 139 represents crane and other equipment operators.

The two sides were scheduled to meet June 10 after the picketing began, and it appears negotiations are continuing. Another meeting is scheduled for June 14.

Under the recently expired contract that began in June 2021, the union members currently make $39.24 to $50.71 an hour, depending on the equipment being operated and the operator’s classification. The rates have gone up about $1 an hour each year between 2021 and 2023. The contract area covers Milwaukee, Kenosha, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha counties.

Local 139 President Terry McGowan told WISN 12 ABC affiliate the union worked well with contractors during tough times, but now that the industry is booming, its members feel they are not being compensated fairly. "They're looking for a fair deal. They're looking to catch up with inflation."

The AGC of Greater Milwaukee released the following statement to CBS 58:

"The contractors respect and appreciate the men and women of Local 139 and their leadership. The Union has exercised its right to strike and picket jobsites and we will continue to meet with the Union in good faith until we reach an agreement. They are union members, but they are also valued members of our respective firms, so we are disappointed to have not been able to reach agreement and get everyone back out into the field. We currently have a fair and very strong wage package on the table for consideration. We are scheduled to meet Friday morning to continue negotiations."