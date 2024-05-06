CNH, Union Avert Strike at Case Wheel Loader Plant in Fargo

Don McLoud
May 6, 2024
IAM Local 2525 members gather to hear new CNH contractor offer
IAM Local 2525 members gather May 4 to hear CNH's new contractor offer for the Case plant in Fargo a week after they rejected the company's initial offer. The members voted to ratify the new agreement after the presentation.


One day after a contract was set to end between CNH Industrial and union workers at a Case wheel loaders plant in Fargo, North Dakota, an agreement was reached to avert a strike and keep operations running at the factory.

Local 2525 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 5 ratified a contract offer from the parent company of Case and New Holland equipment brands, according to a Facebook post May 4 on the union’s Facebook page.

About 700 members of the union voted April 27 to reject CNH’s initial offer, but to extend the existing contract until May 3 for further negotiations. IAM Local 2525 members sought better pay rates, healthcare and job security.

On May 4, CNH presented another contract offer, which the union ratified that same day to avert a strike, according to the union’s Facebook post.

Details of the agreement are not yet available.

The union sought the following, according to a press release April 29 when it rejected the first offer:

  • Increased wages, retaining their health care, and job security.
  • Negotiators are committed to continue working towards an agreement that provides economic stability, job security, work-life balance.
  • Members feel like they are undervalued and unappreciated and stand firm that they will not accept an agreement that doesn’t address their concerns.

The outcome to this contract dispute was much different than that of one two years ago at plants in CNH plants Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, when about 1,100 workers went on strike. An agreement was eventually reached after a nearly nine-month walkout.

 

