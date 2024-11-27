Cat Releases Small Dozer Simulator Training Program

Novice operators can now get hands-on dozer training without climbing inside a cab with Simformotion’s new Cat Simulators Small Dozer system.

Users learn how to inspect the machine, maneuver it on and off a trailer, backfill, create v-ditches and more, without the safety concerns, weather considerations or cost of running a traditional dozer.

“We often hear of the struggles to find skilled operators. Cat Simulators systems help companies build their workforce. Our customers need training to increase production, reduce costs, and teach accurate and consistent techniques. We develop Cat Simulators based on feedback from real-world users and Caterpillar subject-matter experts. The new Small Dozer simulator system trains learners using authentic Cat controls, teaches applications found on real-world jobsites and provides best-in-class operator training,” says Simformotion CEO Lara Aaron.

The training system is available in multiple languages and features authentic Cat controls, a motion system and walkaround machine inspection training. Simformation’s SimU Campus built-in recording software generates reports of each users’ simulation sessions and compares their performance against Caterpillar benchmarks.

The system pairs with the SimScholars online curriculum, which features instructor guides, videos, quizzes and more that can be used in the classroom or remotely to further enhance the operator learning experience and reinforce training.

An optional VR Edition creates a more immersive experience by giving users a larger view of the virtual environment with greater depth perception. The add-on includes a VR headset and Simformotion’s VR Now technology.

The Small Dozer simulator is portable and can be moved from a training room to a trailer to satellite locations.

In addition to the new Small Dozer system, Cat Simulators are available in many other models for the construction, mining and forestry industries.