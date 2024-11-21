John Deere Offers Entry-Level Equipment Operator Training

John Deere is offering three-day in-person training courses for entry-level equipment operators at its Arizona Training Center and Proving Grounds.

The new courses teach attendees how to conduct machine walkarounds, perform basic operations and operate all key equipment features on John Deere machines. Each course is led by John Deere training experts and provides operators with hands-on operation time on John Deere earthmoving equipment.

Operators will also spend a half day exploring various product lines to advance their knowledge and skills on equipment regularly used on construction sites.

Registration for the next in-person training session, which will take place from December 3 to 5 in Sacaton, Arizona, is now open. To learn more about the training options and register, interested parties can visit Deere’s Heavy Equipment Operator Training page.

“Our customers face daily challenges of operator shortages and attrition,” said Matt Nolte, manager, sales & customer training, John Deere. “When they have an opportunity to train new operators, they’re looking for not only high satisfaction from their new operators being trained, but also the right level of training to get them working efficiently, fast.”

While this curriculum is intended for new equipment operators with less than one year of experience, Deere plans to roll out additional customer training sessions at various levels of skill at a later date. Customers looking for individualized solutions can also request Custom Training Sessions from Deere.