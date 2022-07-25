Cat Releases Virtual Reality Backhoe Trainer Simulator

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 25, 2022
Cat Simulator backhoe loader system for operator training
Cat Simulators are available in a variety of models for the construction, mining and forestry industries.
Simformotion

Cat, along with its software development partner Simformotion, has released a new virtual reality training program with the Cat Simulators for Backhoe Loaders System.

The simulator teaches students and operators how to operate a backhoe loader, from lifting and moving objects to trenching and backfilling, plus the importance of using stabilizers during operations.

The company says the simulators enable learners to train anytime and anywhere without the need to take a costly machine out of production, worry about weather, or most important, worry about the safety of the operator.

“The new Backhoe Loader simulator rounds out the family of construction models in the Cat Simulators line. It’s a versatile machine, and our team has worked closely with the operator experts at Caterpillar to develop every exercise. No matter where your worksite is in the world, if you train on a Cat Simulators system, you can be assured that your students and operators are learning exactly the same techniques as every other Cat operator,” says Renee Gorrell, vice president of Simformotion.

Cat Simulators are available in Full Simulator or SimLite models. The full system features convertible OEM controls, three to four monitor screens, a motion system, performance recording and reporting, and a variety of optional accessories. The portable SimLite system includes mountable OEM controls, as well as performance recording and reporting. Operator performance is measured against benchmarks set by expert Caterpillar operators.

Cat Simulators are available in other models for the construction, mining and forestry industries. In addition to the backhoe loader simulator, construction systems include hydraulic excavator, advanced construction excavator, SimLite excavator, track-type tractor dozer, advanced dozer, SimLite dozer, small wheel loader, small wheel loader skill builder, motor grader, and articulated truck. 

