Cat's new largest compact track loader, the 285, was the most-viewed of our "Closer Look" video series for 2024 on equipmentworld.com.

Along with writing stories about the latest construction equipment in 2024, Equipment World editors spent hours getting close-up views of those machines with video cameras in hand.

The result is our “Closer Look” series, giving contractors and other equipment lovers a walkaround tour of new, popular – and some unusual – machines with product experts.

Below are the top 10 performing videos, with Caterpillar’s new models leading the pack. Equipment from Develon, Toro, Komatsu and Case also made the cut. And we even had an unusual machine, the “Walking Excavator,” catch our audience’s attention.

So read on to see our top 10 Closer Look videos of 2024 based on the number of views on equipmentworld.com.

To watch more of the Closer Look series, as well as all of our videos for the year, go to our “Videos” section on the equipmentworld.com home page or click here.

Top 10 Closer Look Videos of 2024

1. Video: A Closer Look at Cat’s New, Largest Compact Track Loader, the 285

Cat’s all-new 285 is the company’s largest compact track loader ever. The 13,669-pound CTL has a 4,719-pound rated operating capacity at 35% of tipping load, a tilt breakout force of 13,920 pounds, and a 146-inch lift height.

2. A Closer Look: Next-Gen Caterpillar D8 Dozer Gets Enhanced Operator Experience

Cat’s next-generation D8 is the final model in the company's medium dozer lineup to get technology upgrades and a redesigned cab. The new D8 features the same power and performance, with the added benefit of the next-generation technology packages that Cat rolled out to its D4 through D7 models in February.

3. A Closer Look: Cat’s New 265 Compact Track Loader Revealed (Video)

The 265 and 255 replace the 259D3, 279D3 and 289D3 with more power, more torque and higher lift height and force. The cab is also roomier and comes equipped with more comfort amenities as well as technology options. You can run Cat’s Smart Attachments, which can be controlled by the new joysticks. Boosting attachment performance is the new high-flow XPS auxiliary hydraulic option for running more high-torque, hydro-mechanical tools, like cold planers and mulchers.

4. A "Walking Excavator"? – Check Out the Menzi Muck M545X

With its ability to climb, stretch and crawl, the Menzi Muck M545X is no run-of-the-mill wheeled excavator. Hydraulically adjustable wheels, claw-like stabilizers and a patented boom enable the M545X to work where other excavators can’t – soft wetlands, steep mountains and other extreme environments.

5. Video: A Closer Look at Develon’s First “X” Model Excavator, the DX225LC-7X

Develon, formerly known as Doosan, rolled out its new 52,000-pound DX225LC-7X excavator – the company’s first “X” model. The “X” stands for electrohydraulic control, which as this video explains, enables the excavator to run advanced machine guidance and machine control, including 2D grading, while giving the operator technology to improve precision, productivity and efficiency.

6. Toro's Groundbreaking Dingo Completely Redesigned; Renamed TX 1000 Turbo

Nine years since the Dingo TX 1000 burst on the market as the first compact utility loader with a 1,000-pound rated operating capacity, Toro has completely redesigned it from the ground up. This time around, the loader gets a new name – the Dingo TX 1000 Turbo – and new features to back it up: a turbo-powered diesel engine and the new patent-pending selectable Smart Power mode, which optimizes engine, auxiliary and traction torque.

7. Video: Watch Komatsu’s First High-Reach Demolition Excavator for U.S.

Komatsu has introduced its first high-reach demolition excavator for the U.S. market and the first with its new K100 automatic quick boom-change system. In this video, Komatsu demonstrates how the K100 system works on the PC490HRD-11, enabling operators to easily connect and disconnect the boom without leaving the cab – all in about 2 minutes.

8. A Closer Look: Develon's First-Ever Compact Track Loader, the DTL35

The DTL35 runs on a 115-horsepower, 3.4-liter Develon D34 engine, which is the same as on the company’s DD100 dozer and 14-ton excavator. It’s equipped with high-flow auxiliary hydraulics and a standard quick coupler for fast swaps of various attachments, including 13 Develon-branded attachments.

9. Video: A Closer Look at Komatsu’s “North American Baby” – the D71PXi Dozer

In this video, Brandon Rakers, Komatsu senior product manager, gives us a walkaround tour of the 51,000-pound D71PXi dozer. “The D71 is really what we call our North American baby,” Rakers says, “… because we spent a lot of time making sure that this machine was purpose-built for us.” That purpose-built approach includes integrated iMC 2.0 intelligent machine control, making it what Komatsu calls a “smart dozer.”

10. Video: A Closer Look at Case's Comeback Wheeled Excavator

Case CE has re-entered the wheeled excavator market, citing growing demand for the mobile machines on roadbuilding projects and in metro areas. The 40,000-pound, 170-horsepower WX155E SR can self-transport from site to site with maximum travel speeds up to 22 mph.

