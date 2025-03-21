Stellar Launches 2025 TMAX Aluminum Mechanic Truck, Hybrid Power Source

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Mar 21, 2025
Stellar's new white 2025 TMAX Aluminum Mechanic Truck in garage
Stellar's new 2025 TMAX Aluminum Mechanic Truck is designed to improve performance and increase flexibility and ease of use.
Stellar Industries

Stellar revealed its new 2025 TMAX Aluminum Mechanic Truck and a strategy to launch new models each year, similar to car and pickup truck manufacturers.

The company plans to do the same for its Hybrid Power Source, whose 2025 model was also launched at this year’s Work Truck Week.

“By aligning improvements into a once-a-year cadence, we’re simplifying operations for our distributors and creating an easier way for customers to learn about and adopt new features,” said Tim Davison, Stellar vice president of sales and marketing.

2025 TMAX Aluminum Mechanic Truck

Stellar Hybrid Power SourceStellar IndustriesStellar lists the following new features for its 2025 TMAX Aluminum Mechanic Truck:

  • Mounting rails integrated within compartments for customizable configurations.
  • Added holes between compartments for seamless wiring installation.
  • 16-inch bale-style pull-handle drawer sets incorporated into compartments for better organization.
  • Fewer welded holes on the truck body for improved durability.
  • Redesigned, top-mounted filter on the hydraulic reservoir for easier maintenance.
  • Mudflaps repositioned to wire guards to avoid exhaust systems.

“These updates are a direct reflection of the feedback we’ve received from distributors and customers,” said Product Manager Tyler Havens. “We wanted to deliver enhancements that not only improve performance but also provide greater flexibility, customization and ease of use for operators in the field.”

2025 Hybrid Power Source

As with the TMAX truck, Stellar has extended the model year approach to its Hybrid Power Source.

The company lists the following improvements to the 2025 HPS:

  • Flexible battery capacity for users to upsize or downsize based on their needs.
  • Compatible with traditional internal-combustion-engine and electric-vehicle chassis. The EV Chassis functions as a standalone unit with a larger battery that does not rely on chassis charging. The ICE Chassis can be charged using the chassis, enabling the use of a smaller, lower-cost battery setup.
  • Slimmer, lighter configuration that the company says does not sacrifice performance.
  • Modular system that offers different sizes for customization.
  • Directly integrates with Stellar cranes, compressors and stabilizers.
  • Standard HPS supports a standard 40P compressor.
  • Delivers consistent pressure even as flow increases.
  • Quieter operation.

“The 2025 HPS is engineered to provide operators with greater flexibility, lower operating costs and environmentally friendly power without compromising performance,” the company says. “This next-generation power source is ideal for fleets looking to reduce fuel consumption, lower emissions and optimize operational efficiency in both conventional and electrified applications.”

The HPS will be available for purchase later in 2025.

 

