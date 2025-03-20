Working in partnership with Terex Utilities, Mack Trucks marked its entry into the specialized utility vehicle segment with the new Mack MD Electric Bucket truck at the recent NTEA Work Truck Week.

The new offering pairs the 33,000-pound Mack MD7 electric chassis with Terex's Optima HR55 aerial device, delivering “1.5 times greater range compared with other Class 6/7 medium-duty electric bucket trucks,” according to Terex, plus “double the rear axle payload capacity.”

Terex released the industry’s first all-electric bucket truck in 2022. The Terex EV Aerial also featured the Optima HR55 55-foot aerial device on an International eMV Series battery electric 33,000 GVW chassis from Navistar.

The aerial device on both the International and Mack chassis versions is powered by the HyPower SmartPTO by Viatec, which operates independently from the truck's power system. This ensures that the boom and outriggers don’t impact the truck's driving range, Terex says.

Mack rolled out its MD Electric, the company’s first electric vehicle in the medium-duty truck segment, at the 2023 NTEA Work Truck Week. The MD Electric’s three-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor and all on-board accessories are powered by Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide lithium-ion batteries, available in either a 150kWh or 240kWH configuration. It can be charged through AC or DC charging units.

“Electric utilities now have an EV truck with the apparatuses they need to service poles and lines, and it's fueled by what they produce – electricity,” said George Fotopoulos, vice president of E-mobility at Mack Trucks. “As we continue to work with body builders to progress the MD Electric across various Class 6 and 7 commercial truck applications, this collaboration demonstrates Mack’s commitment to delivering sustainable solutions that meet our customers’ specific needs.”

The electric bucket truck will be available in limited quantities this year.