Stellar Rolls Out New TMAX 1-13 Mechanic's Truck

Tps Logo Online Headshot
TRUCKS, PARTS, SERVICE ™ Staff (TPS)
Mar 14, 2023
white Stellar TMAX 1-13 mechanic's truck with a crane on white background
Stellar's TMAX 1-13 can be equipped with a crane up to 53,100 foot-pounds.
Stellar

Stellar introduced the TMAX 1-13 at Work Truck Week 2023. 

The new 13-foot aluminum body offers additional compartment storage and is intended for a 108-inch cab-to-axle chassis with a 22,000- to 22,900-pound gross vehicle weight rating, such as the Ford F600 or the Chevrolet 6500. 

"As the needs of our customers evolve, we strive to make smart advancements in our products to ensure we can continue to be the preferred choice for mechanic trucks," says Stellar Product Manager Adam Opperman. 

The TMAX 1-13 is ideal for cranes up to 53,100 foot-pounds and includes a Stellar Torq-Isolator torsion box understructure and crane compartment. This feature isolates the crane's lifting forces into the stabilizers and chassis frame rather than onto the storage compartment, avoiding unnecessary twists to the truck's body and doors. 

TMAX bodies also feature aluminum extrusion compartment tops with two built-in accessory mounting rails that eliminate the need to drill holes in the compartment tops, allowing for easier and faster mounting and relocation of accessories. Aluminum truck bodies also have an overall reduced weight in comparison to their steel counterparts, allowing for more payload. 

Related Stories
3 Mack Granite vocational trucks black dump truck white cement mixer red dump truck
Vocational
Mack Debuts Refreshed Granite Trucks at World of Concrete
Mack MD Series truck
Vocational
Test Drive: Mack's Return to Medium-Duty Trucks Doesn't Disappoint
Western Star new 47X vocational truck
Vocational
Western Star Debuts a "Construction Powerhouse" of a Vocational Truck
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Case’s new Utility Plus backhoe loader at the ARA Show in Orlando, Florida, in February.
Backhoe Loaders
Return of the "Construction King": Case's New Backhoes Carry Iconic Name
Two models will be available immediately: the Utility Plus and the 580SV Construction King center pivot. Three more are on the way.
Doosan Portable Power mobile generator
Big Iron Dealer
Bobcat Expands its Brand to Doosan Portable Power, 2 Other Doosan Lines
Cat wheel loader at 2020 global operator challenge in Vegas
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2023
9 Finalists – 2 from U.S. – Vie for World Title in Cat's Global Operator Challenge
1972 Case Marine Corps 1150 track loader on grassy field in front of red antique crawler crane
Collectors Corner
Saving Case's 1972 Marine Corps 1150 Track Loader (Video)
JLG Rotating Telehandlers
Sponsor Content
JLG Rotating Telehandlers
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All