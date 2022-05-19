Terex Unveils the First All-Electric Bucket Truck

Equipment World Staff (EQW)
May 19, 2022
Terex EV Aerial
The Terex Optima 55 ft aerial device now available on an International eMV Series battery electric 33,000 GVW chassis, from Navistar, is powered by the HyPower SmartPTO by Viatec
Terex Utilities

The most technologically advanced Terex bucket truck will start shipping out to customers in June. 

The Terex EV Aerial, an all-electric bucket truck on a Class 6-7 medium-duty chassis, will make its formal debut at the Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference June 5-8 in Williamsburg, Virginia.

A Terex Optima 55-foot aerial device is available for the all-electric International eMV Series battery electric chassis. Deliveries of the Terex Optima 55 eMV Series begin in June. 

“By combining SmartPTO technology with the International electric chassis, Terex Utilities was able to bring this bucket truck solution to the electric utilities two years ahead of industry projections,” said Joe Caywood, Terex director of marketing.

The Terex Optima 55-foot aerial device for 33,000 GVW chassis from Navistar is powered by the HyPower SmartPTO by Viatec, which provides all the hydraulic functions of the utility truck from the outriggers to the boom of the aerial or digger derrick with the flip of a switch.

“We are giving electric utilities a solution now to help meet their electrification and sustainability goals,” Caywood said. “Many utilities have sustainability goals with 50% electric achievement by 2025 and 100% electric by 2030. This solution can accelerate plans for electrification of their fleets.”

The Terex Optima is a 60-foot working-height aerial device commonly used for electric distribution line work. The truck has a 135-mile driving range and the ability to operate the bucket for a full workday on a single charge. 

Maximum power is approximately 335 horsepower or 250 kilowatts.

“We have been working on green solutions for more than a decade,” said Caywood. “During that time, we have learned what works and what doesn’t. It’s exciting to see these investments come to fruition with an all-electric bucket truck that is robust and designed to meet the specific needs of utility applications.”

For utilities looking to jump start replacing their medium fleets with zero emissions equipment, some availability remains for orders in 2022.

Terex EV Aerial with boom extendedTerex Utilities

