Over 168,000 Toyota Tundra Pickups Among NHTSA Truck Recalls

Ford and Toyota pickups along with trucks from Autocar, Isuzu and Nikola are all being recalled this week at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Ford is recalling certain 2023 F-Super Duty F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks equipped with the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature. The default rearview camera image may not be displayed when using the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature.

An incorrect rearview camera image can reduce the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle increasing the risk of a crash or injury. NHTSA says potentially 18,513 units are affected by the recall.

Dealers will update the Advanced Drive Assistance System (ADAS) module software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 18, 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S46.

Toyota is recalling 2022-2023 Tundra and Tundra hybrid vehicles. The plastic fuel tube routed near metallic brake lines may chafe against the brake lines and become damaged, possibly resulting in a fuel leak. Up to 168,179 trucks are impacted.

As an interim repair, dealers will install protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube, free of charge. Once the final remedy is available, dealers will replace the fuel tube, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 25, 2023. Owners may contact Toyota's customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 23TB09/23TA09.

Autocar is recalling certain 2023 ACX (Xpeditor) and DC (Legend) vehicles. The powertrain driveline center support bearing hardware may not have been properly secured. An improperly secured powertrain driveline can detach from the vehicle and cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA says potentially 605 units are affected by the recall.

Dealers will inspect and secure or replace the powertrain driveline support bearing hardware, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 6, 2023. Owners may contact Autocar customer service at 1-888-218-3611. Autocar's number for this recall is ACX-2309 DC-2305.

Isuzu Motors Limited is recalling certain 2023-2024 NPR Gas, NPR HD Gas, 2024 NQR Gas, NRR Gas, 2023-2024 Chevrolet LCF 3500HG, Chevrolet LCF 4500HG, 2024 Chevrolet LCF 5500HG, and Chevrolet LCF 5500XG vehicles. The chassis harness may have an incorrectly sized wire seal for the 2 externally mounted engine ignition coil pack fuse holders, which can allow water intrusion and cause the fuses to corrode. Corrosion of the ignition coil pack fuses can cause a misfire and loss of engine power, increasing the risk of a crash. NHTSA says potentially 19,479 units are affected by the recall.

Dealers will replace both engine ignition coil pack fuse holder assemblies, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 29, 2023. Owners may contact Isuzu customer service at 1-866-441-9638. Isuzu's number for this recall is V2305.

Nikola Corporation is recalling certain 2022-2023 Tre BEV vehicles. Coolant may leak inside the battery pack. Leaking coolant can accumulate inside the battery pack, causing an electrical short and increasing the risk of fire. NHTSA says potentially 209 units are affected by the recall.

Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures. The Main Battery Disconnect (MBD) switch should be left in the "ON" position at all times until the vehicle is repaired. The remedy is currently being developed. Interim notification letters, informing owners of the safety risk, are expected to be mailed by October 14, 2023. A second notice will be sent once the remedy becomes available. Owners may contact Nikola customer service at 1-630-808-4531. Nikola's number for this recall is 23VDC-0601.