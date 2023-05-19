Ford revealed its fully redesigned 2024 Ford Ranger with new features that they’re betting will catch on with midsize truck enthusiasts.

Ford engineered each aspect of the all-new Ranger for its adventure-craving customers, including its frame, suspension, powertrains, connectivity and advanced driver assist software.

The all-new 2024 Ford Ranger now offers more towing technology than ever in a Ranger, convenient storage features plus an available 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 for added power.

Ford engineers improved the truck’s fully boxed high-strength steel frame, with the wheelbase and track both stretched about 2 inches to provide more bed space and improved stability while remaining easy to navigate on trails.

The rear shocks and shock mounts have also been moved outboard of the frame rails for improved ride and control. All versions of the Ranger also benefit off-road from improved ground clearance and better approach and departure angles.

Ford’s popular 2.3-liter EcoBoost continues as Ranger’s standard engine, providing 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Those craving more power can turn to Ford’s 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which is shared with F-150 and Bronco. That engine cranks out 315 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque to provide more power when towing, passing and off-roading. Max towing comes in at 7,500 pounds, while max payload tops out 1,805 pounds.

More storage, more convenience

The all-new Ranger introduces more storage and useful features for owners like an available wireless charger for mobile devices, a large center console storage bin, big door pockets designed for quick access to frequently used tools and other items, and an available second upper glovebox to store even more gear.

Ranger also has improved second-row storage with under-seat rear cargo bins optimized to make it easy to stash stuff. New fold-flat rear seatbacks help with loading and moving large objects, plus there’s room behind the seats to keep tools and other equipment.

The new interior features upgraded materials and textures, improved fit and finish, and more purposeful technology. Ranger starts with a standard 8-inch digital instrument cluster or available full-screen 12.4-inch cluster and is complemented by a standard 10.1-inch or best-in-class available 12-inch center touchscreen with Ford’s SYNC 4A system. Ranger includes a standard embedded 4G LTE modem and the convenience of features built into FordPass Connect.

With just a touch, drivers can access dedicated screens for drive modes, off-road data, navigation, music and other vehicle controls. The center screen is also linked to the available 360-degree camera to help make parking a breeze or to assist when negotiating particularly tricky terrain while out exploring. Physical buttons and knobs below the screen simplify controlling commonly accessed features like climate control and radio volume.

Devices can be charged with two USB ports in the cab and an available wireless charge pad. Ranger also gets better over time with over-the-air updates adding new features and capabilities.

At night to help set up a campsite or perform other work, Ranger now has available Zone Lighting that can be controlled through the in-vehicle touchscreen or FordPass App, plus available bed lighting helps owners find their gear in dark conditions.

Ranger gets 31 standard or available driver assist features, the most available driver assist features in its class. These include BLIS with Trailer Coverage to help alert drivers to vehicles in blind spots and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. A new, intuitive-to-use short-throw E-shifter on Lariat 4x4 enables Ranger to offer driver assist features such as available class-exclusive Active Park Assist 2.0, a fully-automated system to help customers parallel and perpendicular park in tight spots and class-exclusive Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Trailer Reverse Guidance, which uses cameras to show angles and monitor conditions surrounding the truck, and provides real-time coaching on how to maneuver the trailer.

The bed gets an available Integrated Box Side Step behind the rear tires designed to fit both feet for improved access to the cargo box. There’s also an available 400-watt power inverter with an outlet in the bed for various 120-volt accessories.

The redesigned tailgate also doubles as a workbench with an integrated ruler and clamp pockets. Two inches of added track width have benefits in the bed as well, with more than four feet of width between the wheel wells designed to make loading bulky cargo like an ATV a lot easier.

A new look

The design of Ranger is defined by unique grilles and front-end appearances for XL, XLT and Lariat models. A signature Ford C-clamp headlight treatment and shoulder lines down the sides incorporate bolder wheel arches. The rear end mirrors the front with C-clamp tail lamps, and everybody will know what you’re driving with “RANGER” stamped across the tailgate.

The 2024 Ford Ranger will be assembled at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan with orders beginning later this month, and availability beginning late summer, with late fall availability for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine. Visit Ford.com/RangerReady for more details.