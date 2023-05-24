Catching air is Raptor's hallmark, and that's no exception for the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor shown above.

Ford may have gotten a late start back into the midsize pickup segment, but it looks like it’s making up for lost time with the 2024 Ranger Raptor.

Let's start with power. The Ford Performance tuned twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 under Ranger Raptor's hood produces 430 pound-feet of torque and best-in-class 405 horsepower making it the most powerful Ranger ever built.

Only the midsize Jeep Gladiator equipped with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel can best Ranger Raptor’s torque with 442 pound-feet. But Gladiator – and no other factory produced midsize for that matter – is advertised to take flight like the Ranger Raptor.

Powerful suspension is at the core of the 2024 Ranger Raptor. Heat-reducing, next-generation FOX 2.5-inch Live Valve Internal Bypass shock shown above.FordMuch like its big brother F-150 Raptor, Ranger Raptor has been engineered to get airborne making suspension one of the key differences between it and the competition.

Take a peek under any Raptor, and it becomes instantly clear that suspension is really the fundamental cornerstone of every Raptor, and Ranger Raptor is no exception.

Ranger Raptor starts with a purpose-built suspension that includes lightweight aluminum upper and lower control arms and a long-travel rear suspension with a Watts linkage and trailing arms for greater control and confidence on challenging terrain.

Ranger Raptor’s next-generation Fox 2.5-inch Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks are coil-overs at the front and piggyback reservoirs at the rear to reduce heat buildup.

Ranger’s fully boxed frame has been taken up a notch by reinforcing the front frame rails, front shock towers, rear shock brackets, suspension mounting points, and other key areas so Ranger Raptor can handle more punishing off-road conditions.

The Fox Live Valve Internal Bypass system changes damping performance based on Ranger Raptor’s Drive Modes. The modes include Normal, Tow/Haul, Sport, Slippery, Off-Road, Rock Crawl, and Baja, all developed to provide better on-road comfort, off-road control, capability and ride quality at high and low speeds.

Nesting between the front frame rails is a compacted graphite-iron cylinder block where the engine utilizes a race-bred anti-turbo-lag system to enable boost on demand in Baja mode. It keeps the turbochargers spinning for up to 3 seconds after the driver backs off the throttle, so acceleration is there while exiting corners.

Bolted to that EcoBoost engine is a class-exclusive 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission mated to an advanced four-wheel drive system with a new electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case combined with front and rear locking differentials.

Designed to dominate

Ranger Raptor gets LED projector headlights to light up the night flanked by C-clamp signature lighting. While its little brother Maverick has a similar headlight design, this is all Ranger.

A 12-inch center touchscreen runs SYNC 4A, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for wireless smartphone connectivity.FordProminent F-O-R-D lettering on the grille sits above an all-steel bumper with integrated, frame-mounted front and rear tow hooks and LED taillights that provide a signature C-clamp link to the front. Flared fenders with functional fender vents house aggressive 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain KO3 tires on 17-inch wheels that can be mounted to optional beadlock capable wheels with available bead locks for running extra low tire pressures in sand and rocky conditions.

Ranger Raptor also sports serious underbody protection. The thick front bash plate is made of high-strength steel and is complemented by dedicated engine, transfer case and fuel tank shields.

The Raptor’s cab is built for performance, with a sport steering wheel including cast magnesium alloy paddle shifters for quick transmission control and a signature Raptor centering mark in a Code Orange color. Six overhead upfitter switches mounted in the overhead console simplify powering off-road hardware.

Unique Ford Performance front seats are designed to offer additional support with extra bolstering to better hold drivers in place during high-speed cornering. The rest of the cab includes premium materials trimmed in Code Orange.

Ranger Raptor connects the driver to adventure with features like a 360-Degree Camera and Front View Camera to assist in off-roading, Zone Lighting to light up the night in remote locations, and class-exclusive Pro Trailer Backup Assist.

Ranger Raptor comes with a high-resolution 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch center touchscreen running SYNC 4A, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless smartphone connectivity. If the active exhaust doesn’t tickle your ears enough, you can crank up your favorite play list on the Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Ford is making a strong statement with Ranger Raptor following its departure from the midsize market. Ranger was absent for model years 2012 to 2017 in the U.S. before making a reentry with model year 2019. In the meantime, Ranger continued to be available overseas. Australians have long enjoyed Ranger Raptor along with a diesel-equipped standard Ranger.

Ranger Raptor has already made a name for itself in the U.S. A pre-production 2023 model proved its mettle by winning the stock midclass category of the Baja 1000, completing the course in 26 hours and 21 minutes. And then it drove home, almost 200 miles from the finish line to California.

The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor will be assembled at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan with orders beginning later this month and availability late this summer. Visit Ford.com/RangerReady more details and information.