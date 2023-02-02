Video: Watch 2023 Ford Raptor R Roar to Max Power in Hennessey Dyno Test

Stock 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R pickup truck in avalanche gray shoots up sand behind it driving down dune
A stock 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R in avalanche gray
Ford

The next best thing to hearing Ford’s supercharged 5.2-liter V8 in person is, of course, listening to the 700-horsepower beast roar to redline in a video.

Thanks to Hennessey Performance in Sealy, Texas, we can get an earful of the 2023 Raptor R on its dyno as it revs up to 6,600 rpm just shy of redlining.

In a video released this week on its YouTube channel, Hennessey reported getting 562 horsepower and 566 pound-feet of torque at the rear wheels. (You can watch the video at the end of this story.) Ford’s ratings of 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque for its most powerful Raptor yet are at the crankshaft.

Frictional losses owed to the transmission, driveshaft, axles, wheel size and tire type add up. In this case, there’s a 20% loss at the wheels, which is not bad considering that dyno manufacturer Dynojet points out that there’s a 25% loss on average.

If those numbers aren’t high enough for you, turn to Hennessey’s VelociRaptoR 1000 package which is advertised to boost power by more than 40%, which “would make the adept off-road pickup one of the quickest and most powerful in the world.”

To get there, Hennessey will swap out the Raptor R’s stock 2.65-liter supercharger with a larger 3.8-liter blower complemented with high-flow induction, larger fuel injectors, upgraded fuel lines and a new supercharger belt. You’ll also get larger Hennessey wheels wrapped by 37-inch off-road tires, more aggressive bumpers, LED auxiliary lighting and a 2-year/24,000-mile warranty.

Of course, Ford F-150 Lightning fans know only too well about the all-electric truck’s sub 4-second zero to 60 mph time. Tweaking that high-voltage tire burner to crank out even more power will turn even more heads and put more internal combustion models on notice.

While Hennessey’s dyno video on the 2023 Raptor R racked up an impressive 8,200 views in one day, any video it posts showing a Lightning going up against one of its modded beasts will undoubtedly do even better. 

As it stands, the stock 2023 Raptor R will please plenty of fans in the growing supertruck crowd. The truck features FOX Live Valve shocks specially tuned to take advantage of the truck’s V8 power, standard class-exclusive 37-inch tires and best-in-class ground clearance.

Raptor R gets a power dome on the hood and desert-inspired graphics and a black interior enhanced by genuine carbon fiber streaked with signature Ford Performance Code Orange accents.

“Raptor R is our ultimate Raptor,” said Carl Widmann, Ford Performance chief engineer. “When customers experience Raptor R in the desert and beyond, it will make the hairs on the back of their necks stand up – and they’ll love every second of it.”

One can only imagine how thrill seekers will respond when driving a 1,000-horsepower VelociRaptoR.



