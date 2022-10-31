GMC is betting big on its 2023 Canyon AT4X calling it the “most advanced off-road midsize truck" amid a strong lineup of competitors.

With a fully redesigned exterior with a standard factory lift and widened track across the lineup, a new premium suite of advanced tech and an all-new interior design, GMC reports that “the next-generation Canyon has been built from the ground up to conquer any terrain.”

The 2023 model year Canyon introduces the first-ever Canyon AT4X option to its lineup. Building on the success of AT4, the AT4X is intended to be the ultimate expression of GMC’s commitment to delivering serious off-road capability. The AT4X trim was first introduced on the 2022 Sierra,

“GMC is flexing the might of our off-road muscle,” said GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred. “Canyon benefits from key learnings gained from our AT4 strategy to bring customers the most advanced off-road midsize truck.”

The 2023 GMC Canyon will be the first midsize truck on the market to offer a suite of segment-first key features, including:

Available underbody cameras, including front- and rear-facing views underneath the vehicle

Available Head-Up Display

Fully digital driver information center

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

compatibility Available Google Built-In4 (Google Automotive Services)

Canyon AT4X gets a higher factory lift and was inspired by the Canyon AT4 concept first introduced in 2021. The truck comes standard with 33-inch MT tires, Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear e-lockers, underbody skid plates and the AT4X-exclusive Baja drive mode.

The Canyon AT4X’s factory lift enables 10.7 inches of ground clearance standard and a 36.9-degree approach angle.

Within its interior, the Canyon AT4X features exclusive obsidian rush interior with ceramic white accents, customizable 11.3-inch diagonal touchscreen infotainment system and an 11-inch diagonal fully digital instrument cluster. In addition, the AT4X includes a GMC-exclusive Head-Up Display and Bose seven-speaker audio entertainment system.

The Canyon AT4X will also be the only trim to offer the available Edition 1 package, which includes:

Front- and rear-facing underbody cameras 1 with wash function

with wash function Off-road front bumper with safari bar

Front 30-inch off-road grille light bar

Winch by COMEUP

17-inch beadlock capable wheels

Reconfigurable bed rail system

Performance front skid plate

Unique Edition 1 tailgate badge

Off-road pedigree

The 2023 Canyon and Canyon AT4X were engineered to offer a premium off-road experience. The next-generation Canyon offers key features across its trim lineup including:

Factory Lift and Ultra-Wide Track: 2023 Canyon comes standard with an off-road suspension package featuring an ultra-wide track and 2-inch factory lift for Elevation, AT4 and Denali trims and a standard 3-inch factory lift on AT4X. The lifted, high and wide chassis offers a standard 9.6 inches of ground clearance (10.7-inch ground clearance available on AT4X trim) for improved approach, departure and breakover angles.

Multimatic DSSV Dampers: The latest Multimatic DSSV dampers (standard on AT4X only) offer control and comfort on-road, and robust performance for extended off-road adventures.

Off-Road Optimized 2.7L Turbo Engine: Standard across all trims, the high-torque, off-road optimized 2.7L turbo engine provides a best-in-class gas engine with 430 lb-ft of torque (GM Estimated).

Enhanced Front and Rear Electronic Locking Differentials for Optimized Traction: Standard on the Canyon AT4X trim, the 2023 Canyon’s available front and rear e-lockers allow drivers to engage the front or rear axles to lock both wheels at the same speed.

Off-Road Performance Display: Accessible through the center screen instrument cluster, 2023 Canyon drivers can access and monitor real time metrics of their off-road trek including g-force, altimeter, and pitch and roll stats.

All-New Drive Modes: 2023 Canyon features the introduction of all-new drive modes, crafted to provide customers with a robust drive experience:

Baja Mode (exclusive to AT4X): for high-speed off-road driving

Terrain Mode: for low-speed precision off-roading and rock crawling

Off-Road Mode: for general off-road dynamics

Normal Mode: for balanced everyday on-road driving

Tow/Haul Mode: for optimized hauling heavy loads and towing

Standard large off-road tires (33-inch Mud Terrain tires on AT4X)

Front axle moved forward for improved proportions and more planted, level stance

Most Advanced Canyon Ever

The 2023 GMC Canyon combines its off-road chops with a premium technology suite to offer customers an advanced off-road experience. Canyon’s technology-focused cockpit features a more dynamic, high-resolution infotainment screen and driver information center.

This next generation Canyon offers an available 10 camera view system — more camera views than any other competitor in its class — including HD Surround Vision and waterproof underbody cameras with camera washing system. The Canyon’s advanced cockpit also includes the off-road performance display, which allows drivers to track real-time, off-road performance data on the center screen.

In addition to these features, the 2023 Canyon also includes a variety of other enhancements including:

Best-in-class, 11-inch-diagonal fully digital instrument cluster on the Denali and AT4X trims (8-inch-diagonal on the Elevation and AT4).

Class-exclusive 6.3-inch-diagonal Head-Up Display to provide the driver with key information like navigation, safety alerts, speed, audio and more.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless phone projection capability.

Bose seven-speaker audio system on AT4X and Denali trims (optional on AT4).

The 2023 Canyon also introduces a host of safety and driver assistance technology features including:

Standard Canyon Pro Safety Package

Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian Braking with Bicyclist Detection

IntelliBeam auto high beams

Following Distance Indicator

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Forward Collision Alert

Available Canyon Safety Plus Package

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Blind Zone Steering Assist

Available Technology Package

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Adaptive Cruise Control

HD Surround Vision

Standard Denali/AT4X

Safety Alert Seat

The 2023 GMC Canyon features an all-new look, including more aggressive exterior styling and elevated interior.

Each 2023 Canyon trim sits higher and wider than its previous generation, providing improved approach, departure and breakover angles. For this new generation of Canyon, the front air dam was removed for elevated approach angle while the front axle was moved forward for improved proportions and a more planted, level stance. A simplified short bed, crew cab configuration comes standard across the 2023 Canyon lineup.

The 2023 Canyon’s exterior is pronounced by its high clearance, trimmed corners and the all-new integration of sheet metal for a completely unique look. The front fascia features full LED exterior lighting, relocated fog lights and daytime running lights. The 2023 model year also introduces an available sunroof — a first for the midsize truck.

Under the vehicle, the Canyon AT4X includes a large front heavy-duty AT4X skid plate, a transfer case shield and rocker protectors to tackle the most rugged terrains. The 2023 Canyon also introduces a water-tight tailgate storage system for increased bed functionality.

On its interior, the 2023 Canyon delivers premium appointments and intentional design executions to evoke premium craftmanship and precision. Across the lineup, no one interior is the same. Each Canyon trim is designed with its own unique identity. The Canyon Denali trim is outfitted with laser etched wood décor and leather appointments, while Canyon AT4X boasts the signature, trim-exclusive, Obsidian Rush interior with Ceramic White accents.

The 2023 Canyon is set to begin initial production in early 2023 with AT4X in spring 2023. Reservations for the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 are open now, with MSRP starting at $63,350. MSRP for other 2023 Canyon trims will start around $40,000.