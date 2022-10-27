The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition rolls out to dealers.

Luxury has leveled up in Ram’s 2023 1500 Limited Elite Edition.

A jeweled rotary shifter is one of the hallmarks of the 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition.Available on the 2023 Ram 1500 Limited, the Limited Elite Edition steps up the focus on luxury through a more refined take on desirable materials like real wood, metal and leather.

The crew cab gets a jeweled rotary shifter, premium leather bucket seats, suede headliner, a unique instrument cluster theme and a bright pedal kit that highlights the interior.

Other interior features include front and rear ventilated and heated seats, heated steering wheel, 12-way driver and front passenger seats, and a 60/40 reclining rear seat.

Luxury wouldn’t be much without high-quality audio which Ram delivers through a 19-speaker premium sound system.

Elite models also get a multifunction tailgate, deployable bed step, bed cargo divider and adjustable cargo tie down hooks.

The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition is available in crew cab configurations with the 5.7-liter V-8 with eTorque mild-hybrid assist. MSRP starts at $65,305, plus $1,795 destination. The new 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition went on sale in October.

Ram

Ram

Ram