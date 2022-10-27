Ram Loads the Luxury in its New 1500 Limited Elite Edition

Quimby Mug Bayou Florida Headshot
Tom Quimby
Oct 27, 2022
2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite blue parked in front of house
The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition rolls out to dealers.
Ram

Luxury has leveled up in Ram’s 2023 1500 Limited Elite Edition.

2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition shifterA jeweled rotary shifter is one of the hallmarks of the 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition.Available on the 2023 Ram 1500 Limited, the Limited Elite Edition steps up the focus on luxury through a more refined take on desirable materials like real wood, metal and leather.

The crew cab gets a jeweled rotary shifter, premium leather bucket seats, suede headliner, a unique instrument cluster theme and a bright pedal kit that highlights the interior.

Other interior features include front and rear ventilated and heated seats, heated steering wheel, 12-way driver and front passenger seats, and a 60/40 reclining rear seat.

Luxury wouldn’t be much without high-quality audio which Ram delivers through a 19-speaker premium sound system.

Elite models also get a multifunction tailgate, deployable bed step, bed cargo divider and adjustable cargo tie down hooks.

The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition is available in crew cab configurations with the 5.7-liter V-8 with eTorque mild-hybrid assist. MSRP starts at $65,305, plus $1,795 destination. The new 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition went on sale in October.

2023 Ram Limited Elite Edition interior seatsRam

2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition interior dashRam

2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition exterior rearRam

