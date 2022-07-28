GMC Teases to Next-Generation Canyon AT4X Pickup

Hard Working Trucks Staff (HWT)
Jul 28, 2022
GMC Canyon AT4X sneak peak of driver side doors front wheel
GMC released this teaser photo of its next-gen Canyon, which will be available with an AT4X package.
GMC

GMC teased to the next-generation Canyon mid-size truck and confirmed the introduction of the AT4X trim to the Canyon lineup.

The Canyon will become the second vehicle in GMC’s lineup to adopt the AT4X trim – GMC’s off-road optimized performance trim that cranks up capability and refinements.

The current generation Canyon debuted in 2014. Since then, GMC has upgraded the mid-size truck over the years to include the AT4 trim and an off-road performance package that adds a 1-inch suspension leveling kit, off-road rocker panel protection, and front and mid skid plates. Most recently, GMC revealed the Canyon AT4 concept last year, which included a number of off-roading and overlanding accessories.

The next-generation Canyon AT4X signals the next chapter for GMC’s mid-size truck with the teaser previewing the Canyon AT4X’s badging, rocker protectors and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

GMC will reveal the next-generation Canyon including Canyon AT4X this summer.

