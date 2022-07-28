GMC released this teaser photo of its next-gen Canyon, which will be available with an AT4X package.

GMC teased to the next-generation Canyon mid-size truck and confirmed the introduction of the AT4X trim to the Canyon lineup.

The Canyon will become the second vehicle in GMC’s lineup to adopt the AT4X trim – GMC’s off-road optimized performance trim that cranks up capability and refinements.

The current generation Canyon debuted in 2014. Since then, GMC has upgraded the mid-size truck over the years to include the AT4 trim and an off-road performance package that adds a 1-inch suspension leveling kit, off-road rocker panel protection, and front and mid skid plates. Most recently, GMC revealed the Canyon AT4 concept last year, which included a number of off-roading and overlanding accessories.

The next-generation Canyon AT4X signals the next chapter for GMC’s mid-size truck with the teaser previewing the Canyon AT4X’s badging, rocker protectors and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

GMC will reveal the next-generation Canyon including Canyon AT4X this summer.