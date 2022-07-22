While it may be hard to believe, it’s been 75 years since Ford rolled out its first F-Series truck, the 1948 F-1.

Over 40 million F-Series trucks later, Ford is celebrating the nation’s most popular truck brand with its 2023 F-150 Heritage Edition.

But looking back on 14 generations of F-Series trucks can be a little daunting. Ultimately, when it came to nailing down an inspiring paint scheme for the Heritage Edition, Ford designers turned to the two-tone paint jobs of the 70s and 80s.

Known also as an A-B-A paint pattern, customers spec one color for the roof and pillars and another color for the midsection while the lower section is matched with the color of the roof and pillars.

Interior offerings in slate gray and black complement the exterior. Distinct seat trim covers feature unique inserts, plus embossing on the console lid. A white “75 Years” logo appears in the upper center windshield and is included in the center screen startup animation and on the center console.

Five color options are available:

Race Red midsection, with upper and lower Carbonized Gray

Atlas Blue midsection, with upper and lower Agate Black

Antimatter Blue midsection, with upper and lower Carbonized Gray

Avalanche midsection, with upper and lower Agate Black

Area 51 midsection, with upper and lower Agate Black

The 2023 F-150 Heritage Edition will be available on XLT series F-150 trucks. Pricing will be available when order banks open in mid-July. Production starts this fall.