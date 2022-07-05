Edison Future EF1-T at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, California. The electric pickup will be appearing at the LA Auto Show this November.

The first two things that stand out about newcomer Edison Future's EF1-T electric pickup is its large size and solar panels.

But size can sometimes be deceiving. Edison Future vice president of product management Edmund Shen explained that the prototype is roughly the same size as the Ford F-150 Lightning, but design choices make it look bigger.

For instance, the frunk was made smaller to allow for a spacious six-seater cab and a longer bed that stretches out a foot longer than Lightning’s 5.5-foot box, and it can be optioned up to 8 feet long. The truck is also riding on beefy 37-inch tires that crank up its impressive stature even more.

Cameras take the place of bulky side mirrors on the EF1-T.Tom QuimbyOptional solar panels placed on the roof and a retractable bed cover provide up to 30 miles of range a day.

“For the daily commuter, that should mean just enough,” Shen said.

Battery options include a 100 or 120 kWh pack. A single-motor model provides up to 300 miles of range, a zero to 60 mph time of 6.5 seconds and 7,500 pounds of towing. A dual-motor option provides 380 miles of range, a zero to 60 mph time of 4.5 seconds and 9,000 pounds towing. A tri-motor model provides 450 miles of range, a zero to 60 mph time of 3.9 seconds and 11,000 pounds of towing. Battery power is exportable to keep electric tools working at the jobsite or help power up a home or small business during an outage.

Bulky side mirrors have been replaced with aerodynamic cameras that feed two 7-inch screens inside. A 17.5-inch infotainment screen provides controls for climate, music, diagnostics and more. A navigation screen projected on the driver’s side of the windshield keeps eyes off phones and on the road ahead.

Aluminum-clad toolboxes mounted to each door panel allow for extra storage that can be easily removed while on the go.

Though the EF1-T displayed recently at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, California looked pretty luxurious, Shen said, they’ll be offering a toned-down work truck version at a lower price. Prices haven’t been announced. A $1,200 reservation is refundable.

A retractable bed cover can be optioned with solar panels.

The doors were locked which made for some tough pictures through the glass.