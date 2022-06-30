This appears to be the sportier model of Sany Group's design for an electric pickup unveiled in leaked photos from the Chinese patent office.

Sany Group, a Chinese construction equipment and large truck manufacturer, is reportedly getting into the electric pickup truck race.

Over the past two months, two sets of images of futuristic-looking electric pickup truck models from Sany have leaked from China’s patent bureau office, according to CarNewsChina. It appears the construction equipment manufacturer is going all-in on a new venture.

Sany’s plans for either design that have been unveiled remain unknown. It is possible both models, which have a more futuristic vibe with one being a sportier style, may be brought to the market, or both could remain design concepts and be used only as promotional tools.

Still, according to CarNewsChina, it is possible Sany will unveil these electric pickups in November at the Guangzhou Auto Show. For now, these trucks are not expected to be a U.S.-focused product and may only be available in China and elsewhere overseas for testing and release first. Sany North America currently is not involved with this product and has no information on it.

The patent for the pickup is held by Hunan Xingbida Network Technology, which was launched in 2019 with Sany Group as the sole shareholder.

CarNewsChina Preliminary images leaked in early May had the truck branded as Sany, not Xingbida. The initial set of images have a very futuristic vide, reminiscent of the concept images of the Tesla Cybertruck except a bit bulkier. No specifications are currently available in terms of bed length, anticipated towing capacities or mileage.

In the first set of images, the vehicle is shown as a two-door vehicle with a large front, low roof and short bed. Side images appear to suggest good ground clearance, and overall, it does appear smaller than a regular full-size pickup.

The second set of images features a more colorful and sportier version of the original concept. Most of the images show a two-door, but this set included one four-door version. CarNewsChina

As shared online by CarNewsChina, the unique design features an illuminated Sany badge, small headlights and LED daytime running lights, two large tow hooks and a winch on the front end. The images also show the Sany truck with pronounced front and rear wheel arches that are finished in gray to contrast the rest of the truck’s red paint. It appears to have pop-out handles, that sit flush with the bodywork and has a set of large side steps and handles on the C-pillars.

A shark-fin style antenna maintains the sleek design of the truck, although the sporty red version seems slightly more truck-like versus the more futuristic preliminary photos. Lastly, the sport version noticeably includes a tow hook.

In recent years, a growing number of automotive companies have released or announced intentions of upcoming electric pickup trucks. Some of the models expected to hit the market soon include the 2022 Rivian R1T; 2022 GMC Hummer EV; 2023 Tesla Cybertruck; 2023 Bollinger B2; 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning; 2024 Ram 1500 Electric; and 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.