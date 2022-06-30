An Electric Pickup Truck from Sany? Leaked Images Show Concepts

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Jun 30, 2022
Sany Group sport model electric truck
This appears to be the sportier model of Sany Group's design for an electric pickup unveiled in leaked photos from the Chinese patent office.
CarNewsChina

Sany Group, a Chinese construction equipment and large truck manufacturer, is reportedly getting into the electric pickup truck race.

Over the past two months, two sets of images of futuristic-looking electric pickup truck models from Sany have leaked from China’s patent bureau office, according to CarNewsChina. It appears the construction equipment manufacturer is going all-in on a new venture.

Sany’s plans for either design that have been unveiled remain unknown. It is possible both models, which have a more futuristic vibe with one being a sportier style, may be brought to the market, or both could remain design concepts and be used only as promotional tools. 

Still, according to CarNewsChina, it is possible Sany will unveil these electric pickups in November at the Guangzhou Auto Show. For now, these trucks are not expected to be a U.S.-focused product and may only be available in China and elsewhere overseas for testing and release first. Sany North America currently is not involved with this product and has no information on it.

The patent for the pickup is held by Hunan Xingbida Network Technology, which was launched in 2019 with Sany Group as the sole shareholder.

Sany Group electric truck preliminary design photosResembling the Tesla Cybertruck, it appears Sany is going for more of the futuristic style versus the standard truck look.CarNewsChinaPreliminary images leaked in early May had the truck branded as Sany, not Xingbida. The initial set of images have a very futuristic vide, reminiscent of the concept images of the Tesla Cybertruck except a bit bulkier. No specifications are currently available in terms of bed length, anticipated towing capacities or mileage. 

In the first set of images, the vehicle is shown as a two-door vehicle with a large front, low roof and short bed. Side images appear to suggest good ground clearance, and overall, it does appear smaller than a regular full-size pickup.

The second set of images features a more colorful and sportier version of the original concept. Most of the images show a two-door, but this set included one four-door version. Sideview of Sany Group's preliminary electric truck conceptThe sideview of the preliminary concept suggests reasonable ground clearance, a large front, low roof and shorter bed.CarNewsChina

As shared online by CarNewsChina, the unique design features an illuminated Sany badge, small headlights and LED daytime running lights, two large tow hooks and a winch on the front end. The images also show the Sany truck with pronounced front and rear wheel arches that are finished in gray to contrast the rest of the truck’s red paint. It appears to have pop-out handles, that sit flush with the bodywork and has a set of large side steps and handles on the C-pillars.

A shark-fin style antenna maintains the sleek design of the truck, although the sporty red version seems slightly more truck-like versus the more futuristic preliminary photos. Lastly, the sport version noticeably includes a tow hook.

In recent years, a growing number of automotive companies have released or announced intentions of upcoming electric pickup trucks. Some of the models expected to hit the market soon include the 2022 Rivian R1T; 2022 GMC Hummer EV; 2023 Tesla Cybertruck; 2023 Bollinger B2; 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning; 2024 Ram 1500 Electric; and 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Front end image of sport Sany Electric TruckThe unique design features an illuminated Sany badge, small headlights, and LED daytime running lights which resemble eyebrows, two large tow hooks and a winch on the front end.CarNewsChina

Related Stories
Ford Raptor R performance
Pickups
New V8 Ford Raptor R Kicks Up Rooster Tail in Surprise Appearance
Light Blue 2022 Ford Maverick towing ATV on trailer on dirt road
Pickups
The Mighty Ford Maverick: A Compact Workhorse That's Fun to Drive
2023 Toyota Tundra SX Package Magnetic Gray Metallic
Pickups
Toyota Rolls Out New Appearance Package for 2023 Tundra
Ford F-150 Lightning and E-Transit
Pickups
All-Electric Ford Vehicles Will Be Available to Rent at United Rentals
Top Stories
Sany Group sport model electric truck
Pickups
An Electric Pickup Truck from Sany? Leaked Images Show Concepts
Images of futuristic-looking models from the construction equipment manufacturer have leaked from China’s patent office.
Ford Raptor R performance
Pickups
New V8 Ford Raptor R Kicks Up Rooster Tail in Surprise Appearance
yellow restored 1943 Ingersoll-Rand-air-compressor parked by house
Collectors Corner
Restoring Grandfather’s WWII Era Ingersoll-Rand Air Compressor
Light Blue 2022 Ford Maverick towing ATV on trailer on dirt road
Pickups
The Mighty Ford Maverick: A Compact Workhorse That's Fun to Drive
Volvo L350H wheel loader hauling chunks of concrete
Wheel Loaders
Volvo Upgrades its Largest Wheel Loader, the L350H
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Ways to Reduce Fuel Costs
As one of your biggest expenses, fuel usage should be watched closely. Download this eBook to learn how fleet management solutions can help you monitor key factors that can contribute to wasted fuel.
DownloadView All