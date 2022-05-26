Toyota has rolled out an SX Package for the 2023 Tundra that offers an updated appearance without a big price tag.

The new SX Package is available exclusively on SR5 grades in 4×2 or 4×4. It is offered on Double Cab models with 6.5-foot bed and CrewMax models with the 5.5-foot bed. In all cases, it dresses up the Tundra with bold styling thanks to Dark Gray Metallic 18-inch wheels and by substituting black for body-color trim, including outer door handles and the rear inboard bumper.

The Tundra door badges are removed for a minimalist look, while the 4×4 badge on the tailgate gets blacked out (on applicable 4×4 models). Similar treatment can be found inside the cabin, as black accents replace smoked silver for the trim.

The SX Package is available with four exterior colors: white, magnetic gray metallic, celestial silver metallic and, for a particularly striking look, midnight black metallic.

Putting More Power in Powertrains

The Tundra offers two impressive new powertrains: a twin-turbo V6 engine and a hybrid twin-turbo V6, with the latter being the most powerful of the two. Both engines team with a 10-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission with intelligence (ECTi). The new 10-speed features a sequential shift mode, uphill/downhill shift logic and Tow/Haul driving modes.

2023 Toyota Tundra SX in gray metallicToyotaThe i-FORCE 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 uses DOHC 24-valve cylinder heads and Dual VVTi systems to yield 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Top dog in the Tundra line is the available i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain with 437 horsepower at 5,200 rpm, and 583 pound-feet of torque at a low 2,400 rpm. The 2023 Tundra delivers up to an EPA-estimated 20 mpg city/24 mpg highway/22 mpg combined fuel economy ratings, depending on model grade and drivetrain.

The new i-FORCE MAX combines the twin-turbo V6 with a motor generator with a clutch located within the bell housing between the engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. The motor generator provides additional power through the transmission, while the engine start-up, EV driving, electric assist and energy regeneration are solely done via the parallel hybrid components. The system employs a proven 288-volt sealed nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery located under the rear passenger seats.

Although the electric motor does the bulk of the work at lower speeds, once above 18 mph, the gasoline engine remains in constant operation for optimal performance in the mid- and high-speed range. When in Tow/Haul mode, the i-FORCE MAX system is constantly in operation to provide impressive acceleration and torque for towing needs.

Off-Road Prowess

Standard on Tundra TRD Pro models and 4×4 trucks equipped with the TRD Off-Road package are a slew of off-road upgrades that enhance off-pavement exploration. Multi-Terrain Select offers adjustable settings to help control wheel spin on a variety of terrain. CRAWL Control functions as a low-speed, off-road cruise control that allows the driver to focus on steering while it maintains one of five selectable speeds. Downhill Assist Control helps the driver navigate tricky slopes by limiting the speed of the vehicle during descents.

TRD Pro and 4×4 Tundras equipped with the TRD Off-Road package come standard with an electronically locking rear differential to provide added traction in 4WD Low applications. Multi-Terrain Monitor also comes standard on the Pro and TRD Off-Road 4×4, allowing the driver to check the immediate surroundings for potential obstacles. Pressing a button in the vehicle activates front-, rear- and side-camera views on the center display.

The lineup for the 2023 Tundra includes SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum and 1794 packages. TRD Pro and the new flagship Capstone grade return to the Tundra lineup, and they are both offered exclusively with the i-FORCE MAX powertrain.