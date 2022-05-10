United Rentals has entered an agreement with Ford Pro for the purchase of 500 F-150 Lightning trucks and 30 E-Transit vans for use by its rental customers, and by the company’s sales, service and delivery personnel.

The company expects to deploy its initial delivery of 120 trucks and all 30 vans in the second half of 2022. Competitor Sunbelt Rentals has also ordered 700 F-150 Lightnings for its fleet.

The F-150 Lightning model joining United Rental’s North American fleet has a maximum target range of 320 miles and a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 pounds. The E-Transit all-electric commercial cargo van offers a target range of 126 miles.

Both models are equipped with Pro Power On-board and connectivity features, including F-150 Lightning’s Intelligent Back-Up Power. Pro Power Onboard provides energy to 11 outlets on the truck. Up to 2.4 kilowatts is available through the frunk (front trunk), while 7.2 kilowatts is available through outlets in the cab and bed. Ford Intelligent Backup Power can provide up to 9.6 kilowatts to power a home. Based on an average of 30 kWh of power use per day, Lightning can meet a home’s power needs for up to three days or as long as 10 days if rationed.

With the assistance of Ford Pro Solutions expers, United Rentals will provide charging options for customers that include home, worksite and Ford’s BlueOval Charge Network.

“We’re pleased to demonstrate leadership in the use of 100% electric vehicles in the construction and industrial rental sectors,” said Matthew Flannery, chief executive officer of United Rentals. “We’re committed to helping our rental customers meet their greenhouse gas reduction goals by integrating more sustainable solutions into our fleet. This investment expands our strategic partnership with Ford and reflects our dual commitment to alternative energy solutions for our customers and operations.”

United Rentals set a goal of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of its business by 35% by 2030, from 2018.