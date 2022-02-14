The new 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone is expected to arrive at dealerships this spring.

Toyota recently announced the arrival of its halo Tundra – the 2022 Capstone edition – which it expects to roll out to dealers this spring.

The new flagship of the Tundra lineup features the largest wheels ever offered on Tundra thanks to standard 22-inch chrome rims. Around at the front, Capstone’s unique grille features a color-keyed outer frame and a chrome inner mesh pattern complemented with chrome mirror caps, chrome “TUNDRA” tailgate inserts and chrome trim accents.

Automatic running boards provide a step inside a premium cab highlighted by standard semi-aniline perforated leather-trimmed seats that feature a Capstone-only black-and-white color combination.

The center console and passenger-side dash are accented with dark American walnut with an open-pore finish that highlights the wood grain. On the dash a walnut inlay surrounds a Capstone logo that illuminates when the doors are opened. A panoramic moonroof is standard. Capstone is the only Tundra grade to feature acoustic glass on the front doors for more exterior sound reduction.

More creature comforts come by way of a leather-trimmed heated steering wheel and large 12.3-inch digital multi-Informational display. A standard driver's side 10-inch color head-up display provides an option that drivers can keep eyes in line with the road ahead.

A large 14-inch multimedia touchscreen display comes standard on Capstone, controlling the all-new Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota’s Texas-based Connected Technologies team. The new system offers an improved user experience thanks to new sight, touch and voice activation; with Intelligent Assistant available through Drive Connect, simple phrases like “Hey Toyota” awaken the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find places of interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more.

ToyotaThe cloud-based native navigation system called Cloud Navigation offered through Drive Connect allows for real-time over-the-air updates for mapping and POI, and Google POI data are integrated to ensure up-to-date search capability. The new system also supports standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The new Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for simultaneous dual Bluetooth phone connectivity. A Wi-Fi Connect subscription offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices by turning Tundra into an AT&T Hotspot and the ability to link separate Apple Music and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle with Integrated Streaming. Capstone comes with a 12-speaker JBL Premium Audio system.

Power running boards come standard along with a power bed step for ease of entry in the truck bed. Complementing the Tundra’s new multilink rear suspension system, Capstone offers available Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and load-leveling rear height control air suspension.

The 2022 Capstone grade will be offered only in CrewMax with a 5.5-foot bed. Available colors include Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red and Blueprint.

