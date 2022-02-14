Toyota to Roll Out Flagship 2022 Tundra Capstone in Spring

Staff Report (EQW)
Feb 14, 2022
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone pickup truck
The new 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone is expected to arrive at dealerships this spring.
Toyota

Toyota recently announced the arrival of its halo Tundra – the 2022 Capstone edition – which it expects to roll out to dealers this spring. 

The new flagship of the Tundra lineup features the largest wheels ever offered on Tundra thanks to standard 22-inch chrome rims. Around at the front, Capstone’s unique grille features a color-keyed outer frame and a chrome inner mesh pattern complemented with chrome mirror caps, chrome “TUNDRA” tailgate inserts and chrome trim accents.

Automatic running boards provide a step inside a premium cab highlighted by standard semi-aniline perforated leather-trimmed seats that feature a Capstone-only black-and-white color combination.

The center console and passenger-side dash are accented with dark American walnut with an open-pore finish that highlights the wood grain. On the dash a walnut inlay surrounds a Capstone logo that illuminates when the doors are opened. A panoramic moonroof is standard. Capstone is the only Tundra grade to feature acoustic glass on the front doors for more exterior sound reduction.

More creature comforts come by way of a leather-trimmed heated steering wheel and large 12.3-inch digital multi-Informational display. A standard driver's side 10-inch color head-up display provides an option that drivers can keep eyes in line with the road ahead.

A large 14-inch multimedia touchscreen display comes standard on Capstone, controlling the all-new Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota’s Texas-based Connected Technologies team. The new system offers an improved user experience thanks to new sight, touch and voice activation; with Intelligent Assistant available through Drive Connect, simple phrases like “Hey Toyota” awaken the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find places of interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more.

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone touchscreen displayThe 14-inch touchscreen display on the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone.ToyotaThe cloud-based native navigation system called Cloud Navigation offered through Drive Connect allows for real-time over-the-air updates for mapping and POI, and Google POI data are integrated to ensure up-to-date search capability. The new system also supports standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The new Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for simultaneous dual Bluetooth phone connectivity. A Wi-Fi Connect subscription offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices by turning Tundra into an AT&T Hotspot and the ability to link separate Apple Music and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle with Integrated Streaming. Capstone comes with a 12-speaker JBL Premium Audio system.

Power running boards come standard along with a power bed step for ease of entry in the truck bed. Complementing the Tundra’s new multilink rear suspension system, Capstone offers available Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and load-leveling rear height control air suspension.

The 2022 Capstone grade will be offered only in CrewMax with a 5.5-foot bed. Available colors include Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red and Blueprint.

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone interior viewToyota

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone rear tailgate viewToyota

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone leather seatsToyota

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone driver side viewToyota







