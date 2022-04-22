Snakes typically inspire fear, respect and the fastest sprint times from potential victims. They’ve also been known to occasionally inspire auto designers, though not too often.

Fender badging bears the Rattler name.FordMost notably, there’s the Shelby Cobra and Dodge Viper, both long assured esteemed positions in auto history. There’s also the DuraPack Python side-loading refuse truck from Heil. Hey…Python’s a pretty good moniker for a truck that’s got to swallow tons of garbage, but the name is actually reserved for the truck’s side-loading arm that snatches trash cans at the curb – still a clever use of the name.

At Ford, another fearsome fang bearer inspired the name of its latest F-150 off-road package — the 2023 F-150 Rattler. In addition to the F-150 Shelby Super Snake, this may be the only other pickup named for a snake. And it’s a not a bad name because if you’ve ever encountered a rattle snake, it will certainly command instant respect that you’ll never forget.

Ford’s certainly hoping that truck fans won’t forget the F-150 Rattler anytime soon. Based off the XL series, the entry-level off-roader features FX4 content like skid plates, hill descent control, specially tuned off-road shock absorbers, plus electronic rear-locking differential for enhanced traction and greater confidence over tough terrain. Rugged all-terrain tires ensure versatility and capability.

The F-150 Rattler gets a dual exhaust system that combines aggressive styling with a bold sound, plus painted 18-inch aluminum wheels add to the truck’s solid, sporty stance. The truck features F-150 Rattler badging on the fender vents and rattlesnake-inspired graphics.

Onyx seats with burnished bronze accents and distinct stitching match the trim on the instrument panel to create a unique interior in keeping with the desert-inspired theme of the Rattler. Exterior colors include Oxford White, Avalanche, Iconic Silver, Carbonized Gray, Antimatter Blue, Stone Gray, Agate Black and Rapid Red TriCoat.

The 2023 F-150 Rattler goes on sale this fall.

“Our new F-150 Rattler offers aspiring adventurers an off-road option with expressive looks and capability in one package,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “This truck builds off the F-150 off-road legacy while allowing us to introduce new customers to the right blend of styling and value in the F-150 lineup.”