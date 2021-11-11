The new e-crate motor used to power this Ford F-100 sold out in four days.

If you didn’t move fast enough on Ford’s new e-crate motor, you’re out of luck.

The all-electric powertrain featured in Ford’s concept F-100 Eluminator pickup at SEMA sold out just four days following its debut at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 480-horsepower electric pickup truck based on a 1978 F-100 cranks out an impressive 634 pound-feet of torque, thanks to Ford Performance Parts’ very first e-crate motor.

“Ford owners have personalized, customized and enhanced their vehicles since the beginning – from changing looks to bringing the power,” said Eric Cin, global director of Ford’s vehicle personalization, accessories and licensing. “Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles.”

Ford Performance PartsThe all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept, designed and created by Ford Performance, was built in collaboration with MLe Racecars and sits on a custom chassis by the Roadster Shop.

It’s painted in Avalanche Gray with Cerakote Copper accents applied by Brand X Customs, while the interior features a billet aluminum dash by JJR Fabrication and avocado-tanned leather upholstery by MDM Upholstery. It’s fitted with custom 19x10-inch billet aluminum three-piece wheels by Forgeline wrapped in Michelin Latitude Sport 275/45-19 high-performance tires.

Part No. M-9000-MACH-E, the e-crate motor was available for a few short days at authorized Ford parts warehouse dealers or online at Ford Performance Parts. Retailing at $3,900, it is targeted for builders looking for a transverse-oriented powertrain to electrify a range of vehicles from modern to vintage cars, trucks and SUVs.

Each Eluminator e-crate motor produces 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque and is street-legal in all 50 states.




























