Cummins Unveils New B7.2 Diesel Engine for Medium-Duty Trucks

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Mar 5, 2025
static image black background Cummins B7.2 diesel engine
The B7.2 diesel engine is the latest in Cummins' B Series to come under the HELM platform, designed to reduce emissions, increase fuel efficiency and able to be modified to run on alternative fuels.
Cummins

Cummins revealed its new B7.2 diesel engine for medium-duty and vocational trucks March 5 at the NTEA Work Truck Week in Indianapolis.

The engine delivers a range of 240 to 340 horsepower and 650 to 1,000 pound-feet of torque. It will go into full production for North America in 2027 at the company’s plant in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the company says.

Cummins says it increased the engine’s displacement to 7.2 liters, which enables a wider range of torque offerings and increases flexibility for different applications and duty cycles.

The engine is also the latest in the company’s B Series to come under the HELM platform, designed to reduce emissions, increase fuel efficiency and able to be modified to run on alternative fuels. HELM stands for “Higher Efficiency, Lower emissions and Multiple fuels” and was launched in 2024 to help customers adapt to future emissions requirements and meet emissions-reduction goals.

“Our customers have used the B-Series engine for more than 40 years and rely on it every day to meet their needs,” said Jose Samperio, vice president, North America On-Highway. “It was important that we offer the reliability and performance that they have come to expect, while also creating an engine that is built to last for the future.”

The first B Series HELM entry was the B6.7 Octane gasoline-powered engine. The platform has also been brought to X15 and X10 engines.

Cummins says the new B7.2 engine will “serve a variety of medium-duty and vocational applications, including bus, pickup and delivery, utility trucks, refuse, towing and more.” It will also meet EPA emissions rules for light- and medium-duty trucks that are scheduled to begin taking effect with model years 2027.

Features available on the engine include:

  • Automatic engine shutdown and stop-start capable to reduce carbon emissions.
  • Compression-release engine brake.
  • Extended oil-drain-interval pan.
  • Acumen “smart computing hardware,” which provides digital connection and access to a range of applications and capabilities, the company says.
  • Cummins Maintenance Monitor.

“Our B engine is a legend known around the world. We are proud to unveil the newest version, the B7.2 diesel engine, right here in our backyard,” said Brett Merritt, vice president and president, Engine Business. “The B7.2 brings the latest technology and advancements to one of our most proven platforms. Combined with the rest of our medium-duty lineup, our customers will have the right engine choices to fit their business needs, with the power and dependability they have come to expect from Cummins.”

The NTEA Work Truck Week show continues until March 7. For more details, click here.  

Quick Specs

Cummins spec chart b7.2 engineCummins

