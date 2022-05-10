MAC Trailer Enterprises is growing.

The company announced it has expanded its aluminum dump trailer product line with the purchase of Bullet Trailer and its Washington production facility.

MAC says the Sunnyside, Washington, facility is now formally known as MAC Bullet Manufacturing. The $2 million expansion includes 3.92 acres, an almost 25,000-square-foot leased facility and office space, all necessary equipment, and the registered trademark (#1,622,364) for the Bullet and design.

“This expansion is a crucial move towards continued growth in the western region,” says Bill McKenzie, president of sales, MAC Trailer Enterprises. “The Bullet will complement our already diversified dump trailer applications. We have added production facilities in Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Montana and now Washington to continuously reduce transportation costs and effectively support our western dealers.”

MAC Trailer was founded in 1992 by Michael A. Conny when he started a one-man operation repairing wrecked trailers in a single-bay garage. MAC Trailer has since grown to be the nation’s foremost manufacturer of custom trailers in North America, including dump, flatbed and transfer trailers, straight truck bodies, dry bulk pneumatic tanks, as well as liquid tank trailers. MAC Trailer now encompasses over 1.5 million square-feet of facilities on campuses totaling almost 600 acres.

The MAC Bullet also has a history dating back over 40 years when it was first created in Billings, Montana, the company says.

“This aluminum bottom dump trailer has been a trusted product in the industry, and MAC Trailer will continue to maintain the same quality, efficiency and performance Bullet customers have come to know and respect since the '70s,” says Jeff Sheen, director of operations, MAC Trailer Enterprises.

The company states it plans to maintain manufacturing in Sunnyside, Washington, with immediate intensions of expanding production in the coming months at its Haslet, Texas, facility. Overall, MAC Trailer Enterprises consists of 11 total production facilities. The Enterprises family includes MAC Trailer, MAC LTT and Beall Manufacturing.



