MAC Trailer Buys Dump Trailer Brand to Expand Product Coverage

Tps Logo Online
TRUCKS, PARTS, SERVICE ™ Staff (TPS)
May 10, 2022
bullet trailer
MAC Trailer

MAC Trailer Enterprises is growing.

The company announced it has expanded its aluminum dump trailer product line with the purchase of Bullet Trailer and its Washington production facility.

MAC says the Sunnyside, Washington, facility is now formally known as MAC Bullet Manufacturing. The $2 million expansion includes 3.92 acres, an almost 25,000-square-foot leased facility and office space, all necessary equipment, and the registered trademark (#1,622,364) for the Bullet and design.

“This expansion is a crucial move towards continued growth in the western region,” says Bill McKenzie, president of sales, MAC Trailer Enterprises. “The Bullet will complement our already diversified dump trailer applications. We have added production facilities in Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Montana and now Washington to continuously reduce transportation costs and effectively support our western dealers.”

MAC Trailer was founded in 1992 by Michael A. Conny when he started a one-man operation repairing wrecked trailers in a single-bay garage. MAC Trailer has since grown to be the nation’s foremost manufacturer of custom trailers in North America, including dump, flatbed and transfer trailers, straight truck bodies, dry bulk pneumatic tanks, as well as liquid tank trailers. MAC Trailer now encompasses over 1.5 million square-feet of facilities on campuses totaling almost 600 acres.

The MAC Bullet also has a history dating back over 40 years when it was first created in Billings, Montana, the company says.

“This aluminum bottom dump trailer has been a trusted product in the industry, and MAC Trailer will continue to maintain the same quality, efficiency and performance Bullet customers have come to know and respect since the '70s,” says Jeff Sheen, director of operations, MAC Trailer Enterprises.

The company states it plans to maintain manufacturing in Sunnyside, Washington, with immediate intensions of expanding production in the coming months at its Haslet, Texas, facility. Overall, MAC Trailer Enterprises consists of 11 total production facilities. The Enterprises family includes MAC Trailer, MAC LTT and Beall Manufacturing.


Related Stories
XL Specialized Trailers' XL Side Dump at an aggregate quarry.
Trailers
XL Specialized Trailers’ XL Side Dump features crack resistant tub
855_DropSide_3Quarter_Driver-111320-InsetPic-News Release
Trailers
Landoll trailer option transports equipment requiring lower deck heights
XL 120 HDG 3+2 Trailer – Back
Trailers
XL Specialized’s versatile new XL 120 gooseneck trailer accommodates wide range of construction equipment
TalbertManufacturing_35FG_2
Trailers
New Talbert fixed-neck 35FG-BVTL trailer offers low height and easy positioning for excavator booms
Top Stories
Case 1121G
Workforce
CNH Pulling Health Care Benefits from Striking Employees
Funds for the health care coverage will be covered by the UAW Strike and Defense Fund, the union says.
Fabick Cat, legally known as John Fabick Tractor Co.
Big Iron Dealer
Fabick Cat CEO Ousted, Legal Battle Ensues
Bantam CR35 wagon crane wheeled sitting with antique equipment
Collectors Corner
"Antique Crane Trifecta": Collector Lands All 3 Cable Bantam Versions
Man in safety gear digging in dirt on a job site with text overlay that reads episode 70 the dirt workforce development
The Dirt
“The Sargent Academy” – A Contractor’s New Way to Attract Employees
Cat new 906 compact wheel loader dumping dirt
Compact equipment
Cat Unveils New Compact Wheel Loader Lineup to Replace M Series
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to Cutting Fleet Costs
The day-to-day expenses of running a fleet can add up quickly. This eBook can help you uncover 7 of those hidden costs and implement best practices to address them. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All