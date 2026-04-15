Hyundai excavator owners ready to make the leap from 2D to 3D grade control can now do so easier and quicker due to a collaboration between the construction equipment manufacturer and Trimble.

On select Hyundai excavators, Trimble Earthworks 3D grade control is now ready as an aftermarket upgrade from those using Hyundai’s 2D grade control.

Trimble’s 3D system goes beyond 2D’s depth and slope when digging to follow a detailed 3D model of the project for creating smooth, flat or sloped surfaces. With auto mode, the system controls the bucket and boom to stay on grade, while the operator simply controls the arm. This keeps the excavator on grade and prevents over- or under-cutting to increase productivity and accuracy, Trimble says.

“By automating excavator operation, Trimble Earthworks allows operators to achieve grade more consistently, with higher accuracy and in less time.”

Along with the new 3D option, Hyundai’s factory 2D system on its new next-generation excavators gets virtual fence and payload weighing, all of which will still work with the 3D upgrade, Trimble says.

The new 3D upgrades are available now in the U.S. through Trimble dealers.

Hyundai is also demonstrating the 3D system at its training center in Carnesville, Georgia, and at a series of regional events.

“A lot of civil contractors start with 2D machine control, which is great for simpler projects or instances where you just need to reach general depth and slope specifications, but upgrading to 3D is also a natural progression as jobs become more complex and users begin to experience the benefits firsthand,” says Scott Crozier, vice president, civil construction at Trimble.

“Now, contractors that are currently using 2D systems on select Hyundai models will be able to upgrade to a 3D Earthworks system quickly and easily in the aftermarket, through the Trimble dealer channel.”