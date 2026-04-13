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Ditch Witch Updates Orange Intel Telematics with More Customization, Data Analysis

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 13, 2026
A view of Orange Intel's new Data Explorer Tool.
A view of Orange Intel's new Data Explorer Tool.
Ditch Witch

Ditch Witch brought a new technology offering to ConExpo 2026 with its updated Orange Intel platform, a comprehensive telematics suite that enables utility contractors to connect their workflows through data sharing.

Contractors using the new Orange Intel telematics system can gather and compile information from various machines on their jobsite, including horizontal directional drills, Subsite locating equipment, mud and fluid cleaning systems, and mapping platforms. The end result is a top-down view of the entire project – or multiple jobsites for larger contractors – from pre-inspection to rod-by-rod drilling to post-inspection reporting.

Utility contractors opting into Orange Intel will see reduced downtime, extended machine life, simplified fleet management, and improved efficiency, according to Ditch Witch.

This latest iteration of Orange Intel now offers:

  • An updated main dashboard
  • The ability to create multiple customized dashboards for different roles within the company
  • More in-depth machine data analysis abilities to track fleet performance via the Data Explorer Tool, including monitoring thrust, torque, and rotation force

With this gathered data, contractors can customize system alerts, track fuel usage and idle time, monitor machine productivity, and automate preventative maintenance scheduling. Orange Intel’s GPS tracking and geofencing provides a boost to fleet security, and MyDitchWitch integration offers easy collaboration between field and office workers.

“For utility contractors managing complex jobs across multiple sites, that connectivity translates into clearer visibility, stronger documentation and better decision-making in real time,” said Cory Maker, Ditch Witch product manager.

The updated Orange Intel system was just one of several new products Ditch Witch brought to ConExpo 2026, including the M150D, a prototype compact fluid-cleaning system for smaller jobsites from its sister company, American Augers.

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