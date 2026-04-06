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American Augers Launches M150D Fluid Cleaning System for Directional Drilling

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 6, 2026
The M150D prototype fluid cleaning system made its debut at ConExpo 2026.
The M150D prototype fluid cleaning system made its debut at ConExpo 2026.
Equipment World

Among the new machines Ditch Witch brought to this year’s ConExpo 2026 was the M150D, a prototype compact fluid cleaning system for smaller jobsites from sister company American Augers.

Designed to provide utility contractors with a solution suited to tight directional drilling jobsites, the M150D was built to be paired with 20,000-pound to 120,000-pound drills.

With a trailer, the M150D comes in at 24.2 feet long, 11.6 feet high, 8.6 feet wide and weighs 26,000 pounds.

M150d Trailer

One key benefit that comes with the M150D is its ability to transport its own fluid, meaning contractors can forego additional fluid trucks. A 1,000-gallon tank means contractors will need to make fewer dumps as they work and have the option of reusing fluids.

The M150D comes outfitted with an exclusive three-panel Derrick Hyperpool shaker, which American Augers says increases screening and solids separation efficiency and leads to cleaner fluid, lower disposal costs, and improved drilling performance.

Contractors will have fluid jets for the M150D’s dirty tank and mechanical agitation for the unit’s clean tank for improved drilling consistency and reduced cleanout times.

M150d CloseEquipment World

Other benefits to contractors include a simple setup and teardown process that can be accomplished in minutes with the M150D’s hydraulic leveling jacks and compact design, as well as a 150-gallons-per-minute hydraulic pit pump with adjustable flow for changing jobsite conditions.

The M150D will be the fifth addition to American Augers’ cleaning systems lineup, which currently ranges from the M200D for drills in the 100,000-pound class to the M1200DH, which comes with a fully hydraulic catwalk and foldout walkaway.

American Augers M150D Prototype Fluid Cleaning System Specs:

  • Cone pump, centrifugal: self-priming, 15-horsepower electric motor
  • Cone pump inlet/outlet/impeller size: 4 inches / 4 inches / 9.5 inches
  • Agitate pump, centrifugal: self-priming, three-horsepower electric motor
  • Agitate pump inlet/outlet/impeller size: 2 inches / 1.5 inches / 9.5 inches
  • Offload/mix pump, centrifugal: self-priming, 7.5-horsepower electric motor
  • Offload/mix pump inlet/outlet/impeller size: 2 inches / 2 inches / 9.5 inches
  • Motor for cone pump, agitate pump, offload/mix pump: 74 horsepower, 3 phase, 480V
  • Non-blanketed screen size: 15.4 square feet
  • First cut shaker max cleaning capacity: 150 gallons per minute
  • Max tank capacity: 1,000 gallons
  • Screen tank: 600 gallons
  • Clean fluid/mixing tank: 400 gallons
  • Power train generator set: Kohler Diesel Engine
  • Fuel capacity: 50 gallons
  • Weight with trailer: 26,000 pounds
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