Agtek has rolled out Reveal Transform, a new AI module that it says simplifies the most tedious part of takeoff and modeling — turning PDF plan sets into clean, structured, ready‑to‑use digital data.

Built for estimators, takeoff techs, project engineers and model builders in the heavy construction industry, Reveal Transform uses AI‑assisted automation to reconstruct PDF plan sheets back into CAD‑like digital form. This eliminates hours of manual cleanup and enables estimators and project teams to understand quantities earlier, with greater accuracy and less effort, the company says.

With a guided, step‑by‑step workflow, the new module enables users to:

Quickly reassemble PDF plan sheets into clean, structured digital linework

Automatically extract and convert text into usable data

Snap, align, and classify plan elements with AI assistance

Align sheets to real‑world coordinates

Organizes, rotates and georeferences entire plan sets in one step

Extracts spot elevations, contour labels and notes as usable data

Export clean, ready‑to‑use data into Agtek’s Gradework platform for faster takeoffs and machine control models

By putting data to work earlier in the project lifecycle, contractors can improve quantity accuracy at the bid stage and establish a consistent digital foundation that carries through to project delivery and production tracking. Reveal Transform accelerates bid turnaround, reduces manual rework in pre-bid quantities and standardizes takeoff workflows across teams, the company says.

“As bid cycles shorten and skilled estimators remain in short supply, contractors need faster ways to convert plans into dependable quantities,” says Matthew Desmond, president at Agtek. “The industry is moving toward more connected, data-driven workflows, yet too often that process still begins with manual plan cleanup. Reveal Transform helps establish reliable digital data at the outset, improving bid-stage accuracy and supporting connected workflows through to production.”

Reveal Transform is scheduled for release in March 2026.